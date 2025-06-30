King Charles to give up royal train in modernising move

The Royal Train will be decommissioned after decades of service to the Royal Family and may go on display to the public in future.

The King, who is said to have fond memories of travelling in the nine-carriage train, has decided to give it up rather than make costly upgrades to keep it running on a modern railway network. He will continue to use it, however, until the current maintenance contract comes to an end in early 2027.

Keeper of the Privy Purse James Chalmers said: "The Royal Train has been part of national life for many decades, loved and cared for by all those involved. But in moving forwards, we must not be bound by the past.

© Getty Images King Charles has fond memories of travelling in the nine-carriage train

"Just as so many parts of the Royal household's work have been modernised and adapted to reflect the world of today, so too, the time has come to bid the fondest of farewells as we seek to be disciplined and forward looking in our allocation of funding."

He described the decision, which was approved by the King, as an example of the royal household applying "fiscal discipline" in its effort to deliver "value for money".

© Getty Images Keeper of the Privy Purse James Chalmers said the decision was an example of the royal household applying "fiscal discipline"

He added: "Before it finally goes out of service, it is our hope that the train will make further visits to parts of the UK, while discussions will begin on finding a long-term home where some particularly historic elements might go on public display."

The King used the Royal Train on two occasions in the financial year to April, one from Windsor to Crewe and Kemble to carry out engagements cost £33,147, while another from Kemble to Euston via Burton on Trent cost £44,822.

© Getty Images Charles will continue to use The Royal Train until its current maintenance contract comes to an end in early 2027

The cost of storing, maintaining and upgrading the train was weighed up against its level of use, leading to the decision to begin the decommissioning process next year. The monarch and his family will instead use two new helicopters and continue to use regular trains when appropriate.

As well as switching to electric vehicles, one of the two official Bentleys have been converted to run on the latest form of biofuel, while the second Bentley is scheduled for transition. There has also been an increased use of sustainable aviation fuel for royal flights, including for helicopter travel.

A favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the royal train provides secure sleeping quarters, allowing members of the royal family to overnight en route to engagements. King Charles has his own carriage, built in the 1980s, which features a desk, sofa and armchairs along with a bedroom and bathroom.

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018

The late Queen had a bathtub in her carriage and was pictured working at a desk in her onboard sitting room.

In 2018, she travelled by Royal Train to Cheshire with the Duchess of Sussex, overnighting on board ahead of their joint engagements there.

Two years later, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled by royal train to thank frontline workers in England, Scotland and Wales for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. The annual Sovereign Grant report and accounts show the Grant, which supports the royal family’s official work, will remain at £86.3million for the fourth consecutive year.

© Getty Images The Royal Train in 2019 carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Castle Cary Station at the start of her visit to Somerset

The cost of royal travel increased by £500,000 to £4.7 million last year and included a bill of £400,535 for the King and Queen’s visit to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa. Meanwhile the Royal Household’s greenhouse gas emissions have dropped by 2%, while 84 % of waste produced by the household is now recycled.