Royal family LIVE: King Charles to reunite with the Clooneys as Prince Edward travels to Canada

Highlights:
- King Charles to host winners of The King's Trust Awards 2025 at Buckingham Palace
- Princess Anne will visit Hampshire, before later hosting a reception at St James's Palace
- Prince Edwards kicks off Canada visit
Today's royal agenda
It's another jam-packed day for the royals!
Close to home, several key members of the British royal family will be out and about carrying out duties. King Charles will host winners of the King's Trust Awards 2025 at Buckingham Palace, Princess Anne will be in Hampshire before travelling to St James's Palace, and Prince Edward kicks off his trip to Canada.
