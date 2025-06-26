Royal family issue unexpected response to Jamie Laing's Buckingham Palace video

Former Made in Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo donned their glad rags on Wednesday as they attended a star-studded reception at Buckingham Palace for the winners of this year's King's Trust Awards.

Despite the formal nature of the event, the couple filmed themselves performing a tongue-in-cheek dance routine, with Jamie also sweetly gesturing towards his wife Sophie's growing baby bump.

"The royal baby has arrived," they noted in a video caption, before adding on Instagram: "They said we couldn't film in Buckingham Palace… @sophiehabboo."

© Instagram/Jamie Laing Jamie and Sophie attended a reception at Buckingham Palace

Jamie and Sophie's video went down a treat with fans and even caught the attention of the royal family, who were quick to issue a response.

Writing in the comments section, King Charles and Queen Camilla's social media team cheekily penned: "We see you", followed by the eyes and winking face emoji.

The royal response prompted a flurry of delighted follow-up messages, with one fan writing: "In a world at times worrying and serious, this comment was so needed", while a second remarked: "Best response ever! This really made me laugh", and a third chimed in: "Iconic… reply of the year!"

Jamie and Sophie's baby news

Jamie and Sophie announced that they were expecting their first child together earlier this month. They made the announcement on Instagram where they posted a heartwarming video of Sophie attending an ultrasound appointment.

© Getty Images The podcast stars are expecting their first child together

In their caption, they simply added a red love-heart emoji.

The King's Trust Awards reception

The TV stars and podcast hosts weren't the only celebrities to join King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Also in attendance were George and Amal Clooney, Declan Donnelly, Rochelle Humes, Dame Joanna Lumley and Fearne Cotton.

© Getty Images The star-studded event was also attended by George and Amal Clooney

The King's Trust Awards recognise young people who have improved their own chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community.

The 2025 cohort of winners includes young people who have overcome challenges such as poor mental health, educational troubles and youth unemployment with the help of the Trust.

© PA Images via Getty Images Amal Clooney chatting to the King

The reception took place ahead of the Award Ceremony, which is scheduled for Thursday at the Royal Festival Hall.