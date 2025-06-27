King Charles' most divisive eco moves that prove he's the ultimate game changer

King Charles isn't one to follow the pack! Even before he ascended to the throne, the royal has defiantly marched to the beat of his own drum.

In particular, the monarch has taken an avant-garde approach to the environment and the great outdoors.

Keep scrolling to find out more about some of the King's most divisive eco-related moves that prove he's an OG game changer.

Pioneering organic farming

© Getty Images King Charles at a hedge-laying event at Highgrove Estate

Charles memorably raised eyebrows when he started farming organically at his sprawling Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House. As opposed to regular farming, organic farming strictly limits the use of antibiotics and other harmful chemicals.

At the time, the then-Prince was dubbed "a complete idiot" for even suggesting it. "One of the reasons I went organic 40 years ago was because I felt there was an overuse of antibiotics," he said back in 2022.

© Alamy Stock Photo Prince William with his father, King Charles during a visit to Duchy Home Farm in Gloucestershire.

"And I felt that if you overdo it, you end up with resistance. Anyway, that's happened. I was told I was a complete idiot for even suggesting going organic."

While in 2020 it was announced that the Home Farm lease would not be renewed, King Charles continues to farm organically at Sandringham. And, more crucially, organic farming is now completely standard across Britain and throughout the rest of the world.

Advocating for sustainability

© Getty Images King Charles has been ahead of the game when it comes to the environment

When it comes to protecting the planet, Charles is just as passionate about introducing lasting change with a difference. In particular, the eco-conscious royal has worked hard to reduce pollution levels and food waste.

Aged just 21, Charles delivered a milestone speech in which he warned about plastic waste, and the impact of chemicals on rivers and seas. Speaking in 2020, Charles explained how his views were once dismissed, saying: "I was considered rather dotty, to say the least, for even suggesting these things, rather like when I set up a reed-bed sewage treatment system at Highgrove all those years ago - that was considered completely mad."

© Getty Images The monarch's Aston Martin was a 21st birthday present from his mother

Over the years, Charles has incorporated several notable changes at home. In a bid to modernise his fleet of cars, he memorably upgraded his beloved Aston Martin, to allow it to run on biofuel featuring a combination of English white wine and whey from cheese.

Earlier this year, the monarch was also spotted using a new electric BMW as he made his way to church on his Sandringham estate. The state-of-the-art vehicle retails for a whopping £170,000 and is thought to boast a 341-mile range on a single battery.

Talking to plants

During a 1986 interview, the King said that it was "very important" to talk to plants, and that they "respond" when spoken to.

Meanwhile, in 2010, he added: "I happily talk to plants and trees and listen to them. I think it's absolutely crucial." While at the time his remarks were mocked by many, Charles's gardening ritual was met with open arms in 2022.

© Getty Images The royal enjoys talking to his plants

A BBC series titled The Green Planet explored the way plants think and communicate with one another.

Executive producer Mike Gunton said: "He's going to feel pretty vindicated because he was ahead of the game… The trees can both compete and collaborate with each other. So, Prince Charles had it right all this time."

Sir David Attenborough, who presented the show, added: "We don't engage with plants enough."

