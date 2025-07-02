Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's brother James delights with new video of Inigo - and his hair is the blondest
james middleton on sofa in check shirt and gilet© Shutterstock

James Middleton delights with new video of son - and his hair is the blondest

Princess Kate's brother shares one child with his wife Alizee

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
James Middleton delighted fans on Tuesday when he uploaded the sweetest video of his son Inigo splashing in an outdoor bath.

In the video, which Princess Kate's brother shared to Instagram, Inigo looked adorable as he gleefully sat in a small metal bathtub and bathed in the sunshine. He was shown dabbing his hair with cool water, before then wriggling his teeny toes.

Towards the end of the at-home footage, the James & Ella entrepreneur, 38, could be seen gently washing his son's blonde hair.

In order to protect his son's privacy, James kept Inigo's face hidden from view.

"Bath time in a bucket, does it get any better than that… I just wish I could fit!" the father-of-one noted in his caption.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Adorable. Life should be that happy and simple for all of us", while a second noted: "Oh my gosh! This was so adorable", and a third added: "What a cutie, it’s always the simple things that you cherish."

Alizée Thevenet cradled her son Inigo in a beautiful new photo shared by James Middleton© Instagram
Alizée and James welcomed their son Inigo in 2023

James shares Inigo with his wife Alizee Thevenet. The pair tied the knot in 2021 and went on to welcome their son Inigo on 21 September 2023.

Alizee Thevenet in a white ruffled dress on a boat with James Middleton© Instagram
The couple exchanged vows in 2021

His full name Inigo Gabriel Middleton includes a tribute to Alizée's father. In his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James explained: "Gabriel is in memory of his grandfather, Alizee's papa. It is a small tribute and we look forward to sharing lots of stories about his French grandad too."

Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton in smart dress© Getty Images
The pair are raising their family in Berkshire

James's take on fatherhood

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, the entrepreneur opened up about juggling work with parenthood.

"Yes, getting up in the morning trying to feed six dogs and get Inigo fed and off to nursery is a challenge," James shared.

James Middleton's son has lovely blonde hair© Instagram
James has previously spoken about his fatherhood journey

He went on to say: "I'm less bothered about changing nappies as I've cleared up enough poo over the years! And you have to have patience, you can't rush anything. I often look at Alizee and say, 'What did we do before we had Inigo? What did we do with all that time?'

"But it's like anything in life – you evolve and change. You can look back at the past and enjoy the memories but not chase them today as it's a waste of energy."

