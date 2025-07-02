Royal family LIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla continue Scotland visit

Hello, royal fans. We're bracing ourselves for another day of dispatches from King Charles and Queen Camilla as they continue their Scotland visit.

Today, we're expecting:

The King will view the centenary art exhibition at Kircaldy Art Gallery and attend a community reception.

The Queen will visit Maggies in Fife.

The Queen will host a reception for the Queen's Nursing Institute Scotland at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The King and Queen will unveil a Memorial Stone for Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles Cathedral.

Elsewhere, Princess Anne will also be mingling with local communities in Scotland, visiting the Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice centre and Ardrishaig Community Trust.

We'll be crossing our fingers for a royal Wimbledon outing too...