Princess Kate’s 'plea' to royal fans during latest outing – exclusive

HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, where this time hosts Andrea Camaano, Emmy Griffiths, and HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash were joined by Sky News' royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills to chat all about the latest goings-on of the royal family - particularly the Princess of Wales's recent visit to Colchester.

The mum-of-three made a visit to the RHS's Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital to raise awareness and celebrate the incredible healing power of nature, where she opened up about her cancer treatment and discreetly appeared to be sending out a very clear message to everyone.

Rhiannon, who attended the event, revealed that Kate made a "really strong" statement while at the event.

Speaking on the podcast, which is out now, the Sky News royal correspondent explained: "It was fascinating being in the room with her, she very loudly and clearly wanted to get across this message that, yes, she is now effectively back to royal work, but it's really difficult, and I certainly haven't heard her publicly talk in the way that she did yesterday. Her words were really strong."

Rhiannon opened up about Kate's comments, including her candid conversation about receiving cancer treatment and how the journey isn't over when the treatment is concluded, adding: "We consistently were hearing her say, 'Look, that recovery journey is hard.' And as she put it, you have to find your new normal.

"For me, it was the first time that she really clearly said, 'I'm sorry, yes, I'm back at work. But now there are some times that I just can't do what I used to be able to do.' She talked about the rollercoaster of it all, and kind of how it's not just a smooth plane to recovery, but also very much for her, it did feel like a plea.

"It felt like, again, her reinforcing this message of, 'I'm here. I'm here to do the public work. You are going to see me, but look, give me and my family a bit of understanding, but also be a bit more understanding towards other people who are also going through that difficult time.'"

In this week's episode, the trio and Rhiannon reveal what went on at their latest palace briefing about the royals' finances, discuss William and Kate's busy week of upcoming engagements, and hint at what their summer might look like.

