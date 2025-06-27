Notpla's Pierre Paslier on working with 'impatient' Prince William and how he breaks royal protocol to make change happen

Welcome to our first ever live episode of A Right Royal Podcast, where your hosts Andrea Caamano, Emmy Griffiths and HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash took to the stage with Extreme Hangout to discuss the royal family's commitment to environmental issues with London Climate Action Week.

During the conversation, we were joined by Pierre Paslier, who won the Earthshot Prize back in 2022 with his incredible brand Notpla, a plastic packaging alternative which has now been used across stadiums - and at Wimbledon - as biodegradable food containers.

LISTEN: The latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast is here

Pierre has worked closely with Prince William on several projects, and spoke candidly about the royal's commitment to making major change - and we have to admit that we're seriously inspired!

Pierre explained: "It's very intimidating the first time you get to be in the room and then have a conversation with anyone from a royal family. There's this expectation that it's all a bit of a front, and they are just playing this character, but having now met him around ten times, what you see is what you get.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images William visited Earthshot Prize winner and sustainable packaging start-up, Notpla, at their headquarters in London

"He is exactly the way he comes across and so what was amazing is that he came to visit our seaweed labs in Hackney Wick and everything was by the minute with a very precise schedule, and he completely threw the schedule out, and stayed an extra hour, and we ended up having pizza!"

© Getty Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks on stage during the "Leading with Impact" event, as part of London Climate Action Week

The environmentalist went on to explain how Prince William used his incredible platform to make a major change happen in regards to Pierre's Notpla product - so listen to the episode now to find out more about the royal's work - as well as more information about the royal family and how they are helping to save the environment. During the chat, we also discuss Princess Catherine's work with nature following her illness, and the truth about who wrote King Charles' two books.