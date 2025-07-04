Princess Kate's Wimbledon bow has a very special meaning - see details

Princess Kate has consistently brought out the most beautiful outfits for her courtside appearances at Wimbledon since she married Prince William back in 2011.

The Princess of Wales is set to make her first appearance at the prestigious tennis tournament this Wednesday, after missing the women's singles finals last year, though she did attend the men's event with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Some royal fans may have noticed that, no matter what she decides to wear for Wimbledon, she, without fail, always wears the exact same accessory.

The mother-of-three has been seen each year wearing a small bow, in a dark green and purple pattern, that she keeps pinned to her dress just below her shoulder. However, as lovely as it looks, it's much more than a simple aesthetic choice.

The special meaning behind Princess Kate's bow

The Princess of Wales' accessory is a subtle gesture to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the very venue where the Wimbledon championships are held every year, as the club's colours have been green and purple since 1909.

As the 43-year-old is the patron of the venue, which has been responsible for the day-to-day operations of the tournament since 2016, her nod to the organisers is a quiet but respectful one.

Princess Kate first wore the bow pin back in 2017, when she ditched her typical block colours to pair it with a gorgeous white floral dress from Catherine Walker.

Princess Kate's sentimental accessory choice

The Princess of Wales frequently picks out a sentimental accessory for major occasions, including earlier this year, when she revived a very special hat for the Commonwealth Day service in March.

Alongside the most beautiful monochromatic outfit, she donned her red pillbox made by former milliner, Gina Foster, who was known for creating hats for royals, fashion shows, magazines and films for more than a decade before becoming an interior designer.

Princess Kate first wore that hat when she arrived in New Zealand for the Royal Tour back in April 2014, which was a particularly special outing, as it marked the first time that the then-eight-month-old Prince George had made a visit overseas.

© Getty Princess Kate paid tribute to her late grandfather through her accessory at VE Day

In May, she used her outfit to pay tribute to her late grandfather, who was a fighter pilot during the Second World War, through wearing a golden brooch that appeared to be the Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm brooch with the Air Force wings.