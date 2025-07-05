Princess Kate's unexpected refusal before 'spontaneous' meet and greet revealed – exclusive

When the Princess of Wales stepped out this week, she made it clear what to expect from her following her cancer treatment and highlighting her belief in the healing power of nature - but one thing we didn't know about the visit is that she made a spontaneous but meaningful decision.

During her visit to Colchester Hospital on Wednesday, the mother-of-three spoke openly about the challenges cancer patients face after treatment ends, while promoting the role nature can play in supporting mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.

© Getty Kate smiles during a visit to see the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital

After speaking to patients and staff, Kate was invited to plant some 'Catherine's Rose' plants in the hospital’s wellbeing garden, but surprised onlookers when she refused to wear gloves.

In this week's episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below, Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills, who attended the event, shares why Kate chose to go without gloves.

© Getty The Princess of Wales plants a rose in RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex

"She was offered gloves when she was bending down to plant some of those Catherine roses, which were especially commissioned by the Royal Horticultural Society," Rhiannon explains.

"She didn't want gloves. She had filthy hands. My cameraman, who was there, kind of zoomed in on her filthy hands. He was like, 'Oh, is that appropriate or not?' And I was like, 'yes, it's her getting her hands dirty'."

LISTEN: Princess Kate's surprise refusal during engagement

She added: "So while the palace keeps saying, 'We're going to have to all get used to that flexibility in terms of engagements she's doing', I think, when she's there… they are fully in."

Not only did Kate get her hands dirty, and her hair wet, while planting, she also took part in a mini meet and greet that hadn't been scheduled, staying longer than planned to chat with well-wishers.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

In this week's episode, the trio and guest Rhiannon also open up about King Charles and Queen Camilla's humour, and how they surprised journalists at a briefing at Buckingham Palace last week. There's also a chat about what's coming up for the royal family: new warrants, summer holidays, and more.