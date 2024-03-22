Princess Kate 'setting up a plan' to make surprise official appearance earlier than planned return date

The Princess of Wales is contemplating making a surprise official appearance in the next week - much earlier than planned.

Whilst the official line is that Kate is not planning to return to official royal duties until the end of her children’s Easter holidays, it is now thought that she will join her family at the traditional Easter Sunday Service in Windsor.

In this week’s episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below, host Andrea Caamano and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash talk to The Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers about Kate’s upcoming plans. He revealed there is “a distinct possibility” that she will join the rest of the royal family at St George's Chapel on Easter Sunday and we will likely see her with the others on the walk to church.

“It's a stage-managed event, it isn't an engagement where it will be solely centred on her. She wouldn't have to speak, " he says - dubbing the potential appearance "the baby steps of her reintroduction to royal duties.”

Russell also reveals that Prince William and Kate have turned to their trusted previous staff members as well as their current team for advice on how to manage her return to the spotlight.

“They're leaning on them for help and advice,” he says. “And it's no wonder because they've been caught in the middle of this huge, huge storm. They haven't really reacted to it very well.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Emily and Russell talk about the couple's feelings upon hearing the different conspiracies about Kate's health and absence from royal duties, and why it must have been “very triggering” for the Prince of Wales.