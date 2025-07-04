New pictures surface of Princess Kate's secret engagement

The Princess of Wales delighted staff and patients as she paid a visit to Colchester Hospital on Tuesday.

But Kate, 43, also had another secret engagement, which was not included in the daily Court Circular.

Photographs were shared by Support Our Paras – the Parachute Regiment and Airborne Forces charity – as the Princess joined them at their 2 PARA Cultural Day.

In the snaps, Kate, sporting the same tweed blazer, striped shirt and brown trousers from her hospital visit, was seen speaking with different paratroopers and was even captured holding a tiny puppy.

HELLO! understands the Parachute Regiment were participating in a team day when the Princess passed them on her way home from her engagement in Colchester. She spent time with members of the regiment before continuing her journey home.

In the caption, the charity said: "The 2 PARA Cultural Day is an opportunity for paratroopers to come together and celebrate the many cultural groups that make up the battalion. With food and drink from around the world being served, this event is educational and essential to the battalion's morale.

"The day was once again made possible due to funding from @supportourparas, and our Events & Efficiency Manager, Mark, was delighted to be able to talk about our work with those in attendance, which included HRH The Princess of Wales @princeandprincessofwales."

© Getty Kate visited the regiment after visiting Colchester Hospital's RHS Wellbeing Garden

The King is Colonel in Chief of the Parachute Regiment, but the Princess also holds several military roles.

In 2023, Kate was made Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel in Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby.

© Getty Kate is Colonel of the Irish Guards

The royal is also Colonel of the Irish Guards and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

According to the Court Circular, Kate also held an early years meeting at Windsor Castle on Thursday.

Role in French state visit

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will greet President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at RAF Northolt as they arrive for their state visit to the UK on Tuesday.

The Waleses will travel with the Presidential couple to Windsor, where the King and Queen will formally greet their guests on a Royal Dais constructed on Datchet Road in Windsor town centre.

© Getty Images William and Kate with the Macrons at the G7 Summit in 2021

The royals and Mr and Mrs Macron will then take part in a carriage procession through the Berkshire and along part of the Long Walk which leads to Windsor Castle.

A ceremonial welcome will then take place in the castle's quadrangle with Camilla, William, Kate and Mrs Macron watching as the King and Mr Macron inspect the Guard of Honour.

© Getty Images The King and Queen paid a state visit to France in 2023

After lunch, the King and Queen, and the senior royals will join the President and his wife as they view a special exhibition of items relating to France from the Royal Collection in the Green Drawing Room.

A state banquet will take place at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, but it is known whether Kate will attend. The Princess only attended the daytime elements of the last Qatar state visit in December, amid her recovery from cancer.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's visit to Colchester

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB