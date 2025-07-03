Princess Kate just wore sister-in-law Meghan Markle's designer shirt

The Princess of Wales surprised royal fans on Wednesday when she visited the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex.
Kate, 43, opted for a more casual look – a striped Blaze Milano blazer and chocolate brown cigarette pants – but it was her shirt that garnered the most attention as it was worn by her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, on one of their few shared public outings.
In 2018, Meghan Markle, 43, joined Kate at Wimbledon wearing the same Ralph Lauren striped 'Capri' shirt in blue (£575) that Prince William's wife wore in tan earlier this week.
As she arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships, Prince Harry's wife styled the designer cotton poplin shirt with a pair of wide-leg white trousers, a white boater hat, and black heels with a pointed toe.
Later, she popped on a pair of sunglasses as she enjoyed her first time in the Royal Box alongside Kate, who wore a bespoke black and white Jenny Packham dress and nude suede heels.
Kate and Meghan's Wimbledon outings
Having joined Kate at Wimbledon less than two months after her royal wedding, Meghan was invited to accompany the then-Duchess of Cambridge and her sister, Pippa Middleton, to the championships the following year.
On this occasion, Kate opted for a slim-fit Dolce and Gabbana midi dress adorned with gold buttons. It was styled with a nude D&G bag, and she wore her hair in loose waves.
Meanwhile, Meghan was seen laughing and chatting with the Middleton sisters in the Royal Box wearing a white shirt and the Hugo Boss 'Vesplisa' printed midi skirt.
The week before, Meghan attended the tennis solo in a black tee styled casually with skinny jeans but elevated with a striped blazer and black stilettos.
Kate's best Wimbledon looks
As the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate has made an appearance at Wimbledon for many years.
Perhaps her best Wimbledon look, Kate's pistachio green Self-Portrait ensemble was totally on brand for Wimbledon and was styled perfectly with suede pumps.
Meanwhile, her brightest look came in 2022 when she donned a canary yellow Roksanda dress adorned with a large bow on one shoulder.