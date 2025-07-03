Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton just wore sister-in-law Meghan Markle's designer shirt
Catherine and Meghan watching tennis sat down© Getty

Princess Kate just wore sister-in-law Meghan Markle's designer shirt

The Princess of Wales wore Prince Harry's wife's shirt on a surprise outing on Wednesday

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales surprised royal fans on Wednesday when she visited the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex.

Kate, 43, opted for a more casual look – a striped Blaze Milano blazer and chocolate brown cigarette pants – but it was her shirt that garnered the most attention as it was worn by her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, on one of their few shared public outings.

In 2018, Meghan Markle, 43, joined Kate at Wimbledon wearing the same Ralph Lauren striped 'Capri' shirt in blue (£575) that Prince William's wife wore in tan earlier this week. 

Kate Middleton poses with Colchester Hospital staff© Getty Images
Kate wore the Ralph Lauren shirt on Wednesday

As she arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships, Prince Harry's wife styled the designer cotton poplin shirt with a pair of wide-leg white trousers, a white boater hat, and black heels with a pointed toe.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships© Getty
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wore the exact shirt but in blue

Later, she popped on a pair of sunglasses as she enjoyed her first time in the Royal Box alongside Kate, who wore a bespoke black and white Jenny Packham dress and nude suede heels.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage )© Karwai Tang
Meghan teamed the shirt with white trousers

Kate and Meghan's Wimbledon outings

Having joined Kate at Wimbledon less than two months after her royal wedding, Meghan was invited to accompany the then-Duchess of Cambridge and her sister, Pippa Middleton, to the championships the following year.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon© Karwai Tang
Meghan and Kate shared a day at the tennis

On this occasion, Kate opted for a slim-fit Dolce and Gabbana midi dress adorned with gold buttons. It was styled with a nude D&G bag, and she wore her hair in loose waves.

Meghan and Kate walking through stands at Wimbledon© Getty
Meghan wore a designer pleated skirt and Givenchy shirt

Meanwhile, Meghan was seen laughing and chatting with the Middleton sisters in the Royal Box wearing a white shirt and the Hugo Boss 'Vesplisa' printed midi skirt.

Kate Middleton with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships© Getty
Meghan joined Kate and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box on Centre Court

The week before, Meghan attended the tennis solo in a black tee styled casually with skinny jeans but elevated with a striped blazer and black stilettos. 

Meghan markle walking down stairs in jeans© Getty
Meghan wore an unexpected pair of jeans

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts

Media Image© AFP via Getty Images

1. A lot of tennis balls 

Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 

2. Strawberries and cream

Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 

3. Rufus the Hawk

Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 

4. Prize money 

The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.

5. Longest match in history

In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68. 

Kate's best Wimbledon looks

As the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate has made an appearance at Wimbledon for many years.

kate in lime dress at wimbledon© Getty
Kate oozed chic in tennis ball green

Perhaps her best Wimbledon look, Kate's pistachio green Self-Portrait ensemble was totally on brand for Wimbledon and was styled perfectly with suede pumps.

Kate can clearly pull off any shade of yellow © Getty
Kate can pull off any shade of yellow

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's Wimbledon outfit is giving 2025 fashion icon vibes

Meanwhile, her brightest look came in 2022 when she donned a canary yellow Roksanda dress adorned with a large bow on one shoulder.

