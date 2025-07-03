Pippa Middleton's awkward Wimbledon moment with sister Kate - watch

The Princess of Wales is a regular at Wimbledon and last year, she was joined by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Matthews, for the men's final.

As patron of the AELTC, Kate gets to present the trophies at the end of the match before meeting the players behind-the-scenes.

But cameras caught a slightly awkward moment for Pippa while Kate was chatting to men's champion, Carlos Alcaraz.

The Princess was heard introducing her daughter to the Spanish tennis star, saying: "This is Charlotte, cheering you on," and as they finished their conversation, Pippa put her hand up and appeared to step forward to speak to him.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Pippa and Charlotte joined Kate at the men's final at Wimbledon 2024

Alcaraz had already started to walk away to do the rounds with other media and guests, but Kate, spotting that her sister wanted to congratulate him, tried to introduce Pippa - but it was too late.

The Princess is expected to attend the tennis tournament in the coming days after it started on Monday.

Kate talks 'difficult' phase after cancer treatment

Kate's appearance at the 2024 men's final marked her second major appearance of the year amid her cancer treatment.

The royal completed chemotherapy last September and confirmed in January earlier this year, that she is now in remission from the disease.

© Getty Images Kate opened up about her cancer journey as she spoke with patients at Colchester Hospital

During an unannounced outing at Colchester Hospital in Essex on Wednesday, the Princess spoke about how the phase after treatment is "really difficult".

Talking to cancer patients at the hospital's Wellbeing Centre, Kate said: "You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment, treatment’s done, then it's like 'I can crack on, get back to normal' but actually the phase afterwards is really, you know, difficult you're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to and actually someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment I think is really valuable."

© Getty Images Kate planted the Catherine rose in the hospital's wellbeing garden

She said: "It's life changing for anyone, through first diagnosis or post-treatment and things like that, it is life changing experience both for the individual patient but also for the families as well and actually it sometimes goes unrecognised, you don't necessarily, particularly when it’s the first time, you don’t appreciate how much impact it is going to have.

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time."

