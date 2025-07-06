Meghan and Harry set to celebrate Archie's milestone today

Today is a special day for the Sussexes, as 6 July marks a sweet milestone for Prince Archie, the anniversary of his christening.

Little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in a private ceremony on this day in 2019, surrounded by close family and friends in the elegant setting of Windsor Castle’s Private Chapel.

The royal couple decided not to hold the event at St George's Chapel, where the Duke and Duchess were married and where Harry himself was christened in 1984 - probably to keep the event more intimate.

The Duchess of Sussex loves a celebration, especially when it comes to special family moments, so while no official plans have been announced yet, it’s likely the couple will mark the occasion in their own meaningful way at their home in Montecito, California.

The christening itself was a beautiful and memorable event. Archie, who was just two months old at the time, wore the traditional royal christening gown, a replica of the historic Honiton lace and satin robe that has been worn by generations of royal babies, made by dressmaker to the Queen Angela Kelly.

Archie's christening photo

In the official portrait released by the Palace, Archie was cradled lovingly in Meghan’s arms, while Prince Harry sat proudly beside her.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were still the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the time, as well as Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, were all in attendance, creating a heartwarming family moment that royal watchers around the world still fondly remember.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have made a new life for themselves in the United States, raising Archie, now 6, and his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, 3, away from the spotlight.

© Instagram Meghan shared sweet cupcakes she made with the children

Only occasionally does Meghan give her followers a glimpse of their children. For example, only days ago, in the post she shared on Instagram to celebrate the 4th of July, we could see a platter of homemade cupcakes featuring a little hand grabbing one with red, white and blue frosting.

Although it remains to be seen how the Sussexes are choosing to celebrate today, it wouldn’t be surprising if the day included a quiet family gathering, perhaps a cake baked at home or a flick through a photo album from that special day in Windsor.

Given Meghan’s love of heartfelt celebrations and Harry’s devotion to his family, we can imagine the Sussexes taking a moment to reflect on just how much Archie has grown.

Whatever the family of four chooses to do today, one thing is certain: this date will always hold a special place in their hearts.