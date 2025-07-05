Meghan Markle shares sweet July 4th tradition she does with Archie and Lilibet

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been sharing more and more moments of her personal life on social media since launching her new account on January 1st of this year.

To celebrate American Independence Day, the Duchess shared a few pictures on her Instagram, unveiling a detail about her and Prince Harry's personal life that was previously mentioned by the Prince in his memoir, Spare.

"Our second date was the 4th of July 2016 and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate", said the former actress, "Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition", she continued.

In his 2023 memoir, Prince Harry first revealed that their second date took place on the Fourth of July back in 2016.

"She walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: 'I bear gifts.' A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. 'What's this?'" he wrote in the book.

© Instagram A picture from Meghan and Harry's second date in 2016

"She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honour of Independence Day," he continued. "I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but oh, well."

In the Instagram carousel she shared, it was all about cupcakes made by her with the help of Lilibet and Archie.

In one of the pictures, we can see a little hand grabbing one of the treats with a red, white, and blue frosting, topped with a chocolate button decorated with a peace sign. The other ones feature faces made with fruit, using blueberries for the eyes and strawberries for the mouth.

© Instagram Meghan shared sweet cupcakes she made with the kids

Over on As Ever’s Instagram account, the business that the Duchess of Sussex launched this year, she shared more of what she had prepared for the party. In a Reel, Prince Harry’s wife created a cheese and fruit board in the colours of the American flag, using her famous raspberry jam, which debuted with her lifestyle brand earlier this year.

The wonderful-looking board featured watermelon wedges, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and various cheeses, including one that she made into little stars to echo the stars on the American flag. The board reminded her followers of the creations she shared on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

To complement the vibrant display of delicacies, the Duchess created a refreshing summer cocktail that she shared on her personal account. In the video published on her Stories, we can see Meghan making a raspberry gin tonic.

Meghan Markle making her board

She starts by mashing the fresh raspberries and adds them to a glass, adding ice, gin, and tonic water, and topping it with blueberries and mint that she harvests from her garden in California.

In the last seconds of the video, we can see the mum of two enjoying both the cheese board and the drink with a friend in her garden.