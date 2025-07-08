Prince George set for huge responsibility when Prince William becomes King

When the Prince of Wales takes over the throne from his father King Charles, it's thought that he will likely be styled as King William V.

And he won't be the only member of the British royal family to receive a title tweak. As with any new monarch, we can likely expect a flurry of significant shifts and changes.

If we rewind to 2022 when King Charles ascended the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, many of his previous titles were subsequently handed down to members of his family, including Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate.

© Getty Images Prince William became the Prince of Wales in September 2022

Notably, William, 43, took on his current title of Prince of Wales, as well as the Duke of Cornwall, while Princess Kate became the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

This begs the question, will Prince George inherit these titles when William inevitably becomes King?

© Getty Images Prince George could one day become the Prince of Wales

Following tradition

The 'Prince of Wales' title has been passed down to the heir apparent since the 1300s.

If tradition is anything to go, it seems highly likely that Prince George, 11, will take on William's title almost immediately.

© Getty Images King Charles became the Prince of Wales upon his mother's accession

Although William and Kate's eldest child is still young, age may not be a factor seeing as Charles was granted the title by his mother at the age of nine, and was formally invested as the Prince of Wales on 1 July 1969.

But time will tell!

What will his role as Duke of Cornwall entail?

As the Duke of Cornwall, George will become head of The Duchy of Cornwall estate. The sprawling estate was established by Edward III in 1337 as a means to support Edward's son and heir Prince Edward, known as the Black Prince, and all his subsequent heirs.

© Getty Images Prince William receives an income from the Duchy of Cornwall

It extends across 23 counties in England and Wales and includes the Oval cricket ground and 67,000 acres of Dartmoor.

As the current Duke of Cornwall, William uses the surplus profits from the estate to fund the official, charitable and private lives of his family.

© Getty Images Prince William inherited The Duchy of Cornwall from his father King Charles

The role is hands-on, with William visiting part of the Duchy once every four to six weeks. In an interview with The Telegraph, it was also revealed that William likes to "work his way through its farms and offices to meet families and staff, shake hands and quiz them on what he can do to help.

"His visits are usually private, rarely making the Court Circular and kept quiet by loyal locals who are used to royal comings and goings."

