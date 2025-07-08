Princess Kate delivered 'challenging' blow with loss of 23-year staple

Princess Kate has unfortunately received some upsetting news, as one of her most relied-upon brands has collapsed into administration.

Seraphine, the maternity fashion line whose clothes the Princess of Wales wore frequently throughout her three pregnancies, appointed administrators from Interpath earlier this week, which saw a large majority of their 95 employees be made redundant.

The fashion retailer, which was founded in 2002 by Cecile Reinaud, first saw a major surge in popularity, when the Princess of Wales wore their maternity clothes.

Floating on the stock market in 2021 with a £150 million valuation, the brand's market capitalisation quickly began to fall, as the company faced difficulties with rising costs and lower consumer spending.

Seraphine sought a buyer due to their situation but were unable to lock in a sale, taken private in 2023 for £15.3 million by Mayfair Equity Partners.

Will Wright, the UK chief executive of Interpath, commented: "Over the past 23 years, Seraphine has grown to become a well-known and well-loved maternity brand, known for its blend of comfort and style.

"Unfortunately, the strong economic headwinds that have been impacting a number of the UK's high street and online retailers, including rising costs and brittle consumer confidence, have proved too challenging to overcome."

Interpath has said that it was attempting "exploring options for the business and its assets, including the Seraphine brand."

Princess Kate's maternity fashion

The Princess of Wales has worn the brand on many occasions, always making sure that she keeps to her signature elegant style at all times, including during her pregnancies.

Scroll down to take a look at our favourite maternity looks in Seraphine from Princess Kate…

© Getty Images Prince William's wife rocked a double Seraphine look for an engagement in Kensington back in 2015. She wore the gorgeous soft baby blue 'Natasha' coat in a cashmere blend, layered over a deep ocean blue floral print midi dress, also from the brand.

© WireImage The Princess of Wales wore the most stunning black maternity dress from the brand back on a trip to New York in 2014, with an incredibly elegant rollneck and subtle but stylish A-line cut.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wore the most gorgeous maternity coat while pregnant with Prince Louis, for an engagement with the Rugby Portobello Trust. She previously wore the same coat from Seraphine three years earlier on a visit to New York, while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

© Getty Images In March 2018, the daughter of Carole Middleton opened the new headquarters for mental health charity Place2Be in Clerkenwell, wearing one of her most gorgeous maternity dresses. She opted for a blue dress with a lace bodice, a ruffled collet, bell cuffs and a velvet ribbon accent around the waist.