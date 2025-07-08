Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate delivered 'challenging' blow with loss of 23-year staple
princess kate in polka dot dress at ascot in 2022© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales saw the news on Monday

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Kate has unfortunately received some upsetting news, as one of her most relied-upon brands has collapsed into administration.

Seraphine, the maternity fashion line whose clothes the Princess of Wales wore frequently throughout her three pregnancies, appointed administrators from Interpath earlier this week, which saw a large majority of their 95 employees be made redundant.

The fashion retailer, which was founded in 2002 by Cecile Reinaud, first saw a major surge in popularity, when the Princess of Wales wore their maternity clothes.

Floating on the stock market in 2021 with a £150 million valuation, the brand's market capitalisation quickly began to fall, as the company faced difficulties with rising costs and lower consumer spending. 

Seraphine sought a buyer due to their situation but were unable to lock in a sale, taken private in 2023 for £15.3 million by Mayfair Equity Partners.

Seraphine dresses for IWD
The maternity brand was founded in 2002 and skyrocketed to popularity thanks to Princess Kate

Will Wright, the UK chief executive of Interpath, commented: "Over the past 23 years, Seraphine has grown to become a well-known and well-loved maternity brand, known for its blend of comfort and style.

"Unfortunately, the strong economic headwinds that have been impacting a number of the UK's high street and online retailers, including rising costs and brittle consumer confidence, have proved too challenging to overcome."

Interpath has said that it was attempting "exploring options for the business and its assets, including the Seraphine brand."

Princess Kate's maternity fashion

The Princess of Wales has worn the brand on many occasions, always making sure that she keeps to her signature elegant style at all times, including during her pregnancies.

Scroll down to take a look at our favourite maternity looks in Seraphine from Princess Kate…

Princess Kate leaves after visiting the new Kensington Leisure Centre on January 19, 2015 in London, England.© Getty Images

Prince William's wife rocked a double Seraphine look for an engagement in Kensington back in 2015. She wore the gorgeous soft baby blue 'Natasha' coat in a cashmere blend, layered over a deep ocean blue floral print midi dress, also from the brand.

Princess Kate and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Creativity is GREAT reception on December 9, 2014 in New York City. © WireImage

The Princess of Wales wore the most stunning black maternity dress from the brand back on a trip to New York in 2014, with an incredibly elegant rollneck and subtle but stylish A-line cut.

Princess Kate attends the 'Magic Mums' community Christmas party held at Rugby Portobello Trust on December 12, 2017 in London, England. The Rugby Portobello Trust in North Kensington is part of a network of centre that help local communities and provides support by running programmes for children and parents such as homework clubs, sporting activities, social groups and tuition.© Getty Images

Princess Kate wore the most gorgeous maternity coat while pregnant with Prince Louis, for an engagement with the Rugby Portobello Trust.

She previously wore the same coat from Seraphine three years earlier on a visit to New York, while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

Princess Kate arrives to officially open the new headquarters of children's mental health charity Place2Be on March 7, 2018 in London, England.© Getty Images

In March 2018, the daughter of Carole Middleton opened the new headquarters for mental health charity Place2Be in Clerkenwell, wearing one of her most gorgeous maternity dresses.

She opted for a blue dress with a lace bodice, a ruffled collet, bell cuffs and a velvet ribbon accent around the waist.

