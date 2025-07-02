Princess Kate pushes boundaries as her cinched look gets a makeover

The Princess of Wales was the picture of understated elegance as she visited the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex on Wednesday.

Kate, 43, was seen arriving in the 'Wild Hunter Charmer Pinstriped Blazer' by Blaze Milano, perhaps her most cinched blazer with one set of double-breasted buttons and accentuated pockets on each hip.

Kate broke what some would deem a style rule as she paired the striped neutral blazer with a striped cream and tan shirt – the 'Capri Striped Cotton Poplin Shirt' by Ralph Lauren.

© Getty Images Kate toured the Wellbeing Garden

Many steer away from layering striped garments for fear of the outfit looking too busy, but Kate rocked the pairing, giving her blazer a makeover by rolling the sleeves for a youthful look.

© Getty Images Kate layered two striped items

As far as her trousers, the royal chose a pair of chocolate brown cigarette pants and swapped her go-to Gianvito Rossi suede pumps for a pair of Veja trainers. For her accessories, Prince William's wife added a belt with a gold buckle to match her 'Trinity White Gold Earrings' by Cartier, which retail for £3,050.

© Getty The Princess of Wales teamed her blazer with chocolate trousers

Adding to her bejewelled look, Kate rocked a dainty Cartier watch and a necklace with her birthstone, a garnet, in the centre.

As ever, Kate's hair looked sophisticated, styled in loose waves with a subtle side part, and her makeup look featured her signature smokey eye.

Kate's bridal white look

Prior to her day at the RHS Wellbeing Garden, Kate made an appearance at the Order of the Garter service alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh.

© Getty Images Princess Kate wore a white Self-Portrait look

The mother of three was elegance personified in a white Self-Portrait dress and belted blazer. Her structured look was paired with the Gianvito 105 Pumps in Bisque Suede' by Gianvito Rossi, and she carried a Strathberry clutch.

© Getty Images William and Kate depart the Order of Garter service in style

Adding her signature regal flair, Kate accessorised with a triple string of pearls, the '1980s Vintage 5 Strand Faux Pearl Necklace' by Susan Caplan, and a matching pair of earrings.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate and her children are preparing to get in their carriage

Her hair was worn in a chic updo, highlighting her long lengths and allowing for her Sean Barrett hat.

© Getty Kate's outfit looked like Diana's circa 1992

Before this, she attended Trooping the Colour in a fabulous aquamarine Jenny Packham coat dress, reminiscent of the turquoise and white Catherine Walker suit her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana wore during a visit to New Delhi in India in 1992.