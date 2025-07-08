King Frederik greets Duchess Sophie with a kiss during joint outing - see photos

King Frederik had a warm reunion with the Duchess of Edinburgh at Wimbledon on Monday.

The Danish monarch, 57, was pictured greeting Sophie, 60, with a kiss as the Duchess arrived to take her seat in the royal box on Centre Court.

The royals spent a few moments catching-up in the VIP section, with Frederik appearing to react during one funny exchange.

Frederik and Sophie sat one seat apart on the front row of the royal box as they watched Novak Djokovic, Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner in action.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock King Frederik greeted Sophie with a kiss

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended a memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral to remember those who were killed in the 7/7 terror attacks 20 years ago.

Sophie swapped her sombre navy blazer for a white one for her appearance at the tennis tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock There also appeared to be a funny exchange

Meanwhile, King Frederik is currently taking a break from his duties, having also been spotted at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The monarch was seen on No. 1 Court as he watched the match between Chile's Nicolas Jarry and Britain's Cameron Norrie.

© PA Images via Getty Images The royals watched nail-biting matches on Centre Court

Frederik does not appear to have travelled to London with his wife, Queen Mary.

The couple's son, Crown Prince Christian, 19, is currently acting as regent until 13 July while his father is abroad.

British-Danish royal friendship

It's not the first time King Frederik and Duchess Sophie have crossed paths.

Edward and Sophie, then the Earl and Countess of Wessex, attended then Crown Prince Frederik's wedding to Australian-born Mary Donaldson in Copenhagen in May 2004.

© Getty Sophie and Edward at gala performance night before Frederik and Mary's wedding

Sophie sported a grey plunging satin gown and the diamond floral button tiara for a gala performance the night before the Danish royal wedding.

© Getty Sophie and Edward at Frederik and Mary's wedding in 2004

For the ceremony, the Duchess wowed in a hot pink number with her wedding jewels - The Anthemion tiara.

© Getty Frederik and Mary with Sophie, Edward and late Queen at Royal Ascot 2016

Frederik and Mary also joined Edward and Sophie for a day at the races at Royal Ascot in 2016 during a visit to the UK.

