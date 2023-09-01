The Prince of Wales will fly to the US for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit

The Prince of Wales is set to travel to New York this month and he could be set for a reunion with another royal.

Prince William, 41, will begin his two-day visit on 18 September, when he will attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which is taking place during New York Climate Week.

The 78th opening of the UN General Assembly will be held the following day, and William is expected to attend a number of events.

Crown Prince Frederik will also be in New York at the same time, the Danish royal palace announced on Thursday.

The future king, 55, will visit the US city from 19 to 21 September in connection with the 78th opening of the UN General Assembly.

William and Frederik's full itineraries are still to be announced by their respective palaces, but the British and the Danish royals share a warm friendship.

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge first met Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary in Denmark just months after their royal wedding in 2011.

© Getty The couples first met in 2011

And in 2016, the Danish royal couple joined William and Kate at Royal Ascot in 2016.

Kate and Mary have similar interests, with the Crown Princess establishing her own foundation to improve the lives of vulnerable women and children in 2007.

© Getty Kate and Mary at Royal Ascot in 2016

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, which focuses on the impact of the early years on later life.

In February 2022, Kate carried out a solo visit to Denmark, where she joined Mary at the Danner Crisis Centre – a shelter which helps vulnerable women and children. Take a look at their reunion here in this clip below...

WATCH: Crown Princess Mary and Princess Kate team up in Copenhagen

And earlier this year, William and Kate were seen chatting animatedly with Frederik and Mary at a Buckingham Palace reception on the eve of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was a third cousin to Danish Queen Margrethe, as they are both descendants of Queen Victoria and King Christian IX of Denmark.

© Getty Kate with Frederik and Mary at the pre-coronation reception

William and Kate are expected to return to their royal duties in the coming weeks after spending the school summer holidays with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess were pictured arriving at a church service at Crathie Kirk near to the Balmoral estate last Sunday.