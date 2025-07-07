Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie wows the royal box at Wimbledon 2025 in billowing polka dot dress
Duchess Sophie attends Day 10 of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2013 in London, England. © WireImage

Duchess Sophie wows the royal box at Wimbledon 2025 in billowing 'Marilyn' dress

Prince Edward's wife looked stunning at the world's most famous tennis tournament

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie delighted the crowds at Wimbledon on Monday afternoon. The 60-year-old royal looked as if she was enjoying the action and looked as beautiful as ever on the eighth day of the tennis tournament.

The mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, decided to dress as chic as always, donning a gorgeous navy blue dress, which was emblazoned with polka dots, by Proenza Schouler.

She added a fabulous white blazer by Altuzarra and added pretty gold jewellry and Hollywood-style shades as she watched the match.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2025 in London, England. © WireImage
Sophie looked incredible in her navy blue polka dot dress as she sat in the Royal Box

Monday was a busy day for the wife of Prince Edward. Earlier, she was spotted at St Paul's Cathedral alongside her husband, where the pair arrived at the iconic London building to mark the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 terror attacks.

Duchess Sophie standing on the steps of St Paul's© PA Images via Getty Images
Sophie looked respectful in the same navy dress earlier on Monday

The blonde royal looked respectful yet stylish as she was pictured on the steps of St Paul's, ready for the service. Looking incredible in a smart outfit, the mother-of-two donned the same Proenza Schouler dress, but she instead added a coordinated navy blue blazer over the top.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrives at St Paul's Cathedral© Getty Images
Sophie added a navy blue blazer

Sophie's dress, although ultra-feminine and classy, is also ideal for a sombre occasion like this, as it offers the wearer coverage in a well-cut style that could be worn for many formal occasions. She also added her favourite pair of Jimmy Choo heels and subtle gold jewels.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrive to attend a special service at St Paul's Cathedral, © PA Images via Getty Images
Sophie's dress billowed as she walked up the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral

As she walked up the steps, her dress hem billowed around her, creating an almost Marilyn Monroe effect.

Sophie pays her respects

Sophie and Edward joined survivors, bereaved families, members of the emergency services and senior politicians, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, at the memorial service.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

On 7 July 2005, four bombs were detonated on transport systems in the capital, killing 52 people and injuring hundreds as three Tube trains and a bus were targeted. Commemorations took place across London, with a minute's silence held to mark the time of the first explosion at 8:49 at Edgware Road station 20 years ago.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan arrives at St Paul's Cathedral© Getty Images
London Mayor Sadiq Khan arrived at St Paul's Cathedral

Edward and Sophie were representing the King, who made a touching tribute. The monarch said: "We should also remember the countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion that emerged from the darkness of that day. The selfless bravery of our emergency services, transport workers, and fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers reminds us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Today, we mark 20 years since the horrendous 7 July terror attacks shook our city.

 

Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at St Paul's Cathedra© Getty Images
Prime Minister Keir Starmer also attended

"We remember the 52 people whose lives were cruelly stolen on that dark day and our thoughts and prayers remain with all of their loved ones, as well as the more than 700 people who were injured by these cowardly acts of hatred."

