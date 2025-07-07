Duchess Sophie wows the royal box at Wimbledon 2025 in billowing 'Marilyn' dress

Duchess Sophie delighted the crowds at Wimbledon on Monday afternoon. The 60-year-old royal looked as if she was enjoying the action and looked as beautiful as ever on the eighth day of the tennis tournament.

The mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, decided to dress as chic as always, donning a gorgeous navy blue dress, which was emblazoned with polka dots, by Proenza Schouler.

She added a fabulous white blazer by Altuzarra and added pretty gold jewellry and Hollywood-style shades as she watched the match.

© WireImage Sophie looked incredible in her navy blue polka dot dress as she sat in the Royal Box

Monday was a busy day for the wife of Prince Edward. Earlier, she was spotted at St Paul's Cathedral alongside her husband, where the pair arrived at the iconic London building to mark the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 terror attacks.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sophie looked respectful in the same navy dress earlier on Monday

The blonde royal looked respectful yet stylish as she was pictured on the steps of St Paul's, ready for the service. Looking incredible in a smart outfit, the mother-of-two donned the same Proenza Schouler dress, but she instead added a coordinated navy blue blazer over the top.

© Getty Images Sophie added a navy blue blazer

Sophie's dress, although ultra-feminine and classy, is also ideal for a sombre occasion like this, as it offers the wearer coverage in a well-cut style that could be worn for many formal occasions. She also added her favourite pair of Jimmy Choo heels and subtle gold jewels.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sophie's dress billowed as she walked up the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral

As she walked up the steps, her dress hem billowed around her, creating an almost Marilyn Monroe effect.

Sophie pays her respects

Sophie and Edward joined survivors, bereaved families, members of the emergency services and senior politicians, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, at the memorial service.

On 7 July 2005, four bombs were detonated on transport systems in the capital, killing 52 people and injuring hundreds as three Tube trains and a bus were targeted. Commemorations took place across London, with a minute's silence held to mark the time of the first explosion at 8:49 at Edgware Road station 20 years ago.

© Getty Images London Mayor Sadiq Khan arrived at St Paul's Cathedral

Edward and Sophie were representing the King, who made a touching tribute. The monarch said: "We should also remember the countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion that emerged from the darkness of that day. The selfless bravery of our emergency services, transport workers, and fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers reminds us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Today, we mark 20 years since the horrendous 7 July terror attacks shook our city.

© Getty Images Prime Minister Keir Starmer also attended

"We remember the 52 people whose lives were cruelly stolen on that dark day and our thoughts and prayers remain with all of their loved ones, as well as the more than 700 people who were injured by these cowardly acts of hatred."