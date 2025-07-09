Prince William kisses Queen Camilla in a rare display of affection

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron kicked off their three-day state visit to the UK on Tuesday.

The couple were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales as they arrived at RAF Northolt, before then stepping out to attend a glitzy state banquet attended by numerous A-list stars including Sir Elton John.

The lavish dinner was also attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Amid the pomp and pageantry, the British royals showcased their sweet bond, with Prince William and Princess Kate delighting fans with a handful of rare PDA moments.

© Getty Images William and Kate at the glittering state banquet

But did you spot Prince William's tender moment with his stepmother Queen Camilla?

Shortly after the President's arrival, the heir to the throne could be seen sweetly planting a kiss on Camilla's cheek. Dressed in a smart navy suit, King Charles's eldest son was pictured deftly dipping his head to avoid knocking Camilla's fabulous emerald-green hat designed by Philip Treacy.

© Getty Images William greeted Queen Camilla with a kiss during the first day of the Macrons' state visit

She teamed her hat with a matching green chiffon dress by Anna Valentine and accessorised with an emerald and diamond brooch that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

William's bond with Camilla

William and Camilla share a strong bond, with the pair seemingly growing closer in recent years. The duo, who were introduced when William was in his teens, have attended countless key events and royal engagements together, and have put on a strong front, particularly in the wake of Kate and Charles's cancer diagnoses.

© Getty Images Prince William and Queen Camilla share a close bond

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, said: "The warm greeting between the Queen and the Prince of Wales shows the deep mutual respect they have for one another. We've also seen them share a subtle giggle or two on numerous occasions in recent years.

"Both of them shouldered public-facing duties at a time when the King and the Princess of Wales had stepped back for cancer treatment last year, and no doubt, Camilla and William will have provided emotional support to one another at a difficult time."

Macron's state visit

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will be staying at Windsor Castle during their three-day state visit. During their stay, Macron will tour Windsor gardens, before later joining Camilla to view the Charabanc horse and carriage. In the evening, the Macrons will attend a banquet at Guildhall with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

© Getty Images The King and Queen posed for a group photo with the Macrons

It is the first state visit to the UK by an EU head of state since Brexit, and the first to be held at Windsor, rather than Buckingham Palace, for more than a decade, owing to ongoing refurbishments at the London residence.