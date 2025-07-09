Princess Kate and Prince William's subtle PDAs during state visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales played a significant role on the first day of the state visit, but there were moments when Prince William and Kate let their guard down.

After welcoming France's President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at RAF Northolt, the couples travelled to Windsor, where the King and Queen were waiting to greet their guests.

As Charles and Camilla exchanged pleasantries with the Macrons on the royal dais, William and Kate were seen exchanging big smiles, with the Princess even wrapping her arm around her husband at one point.

The couple, who celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in April, have been more affectionate in public in recent months, with William releasing his most personal message to date on his wife's 43rd birthday back in January.

He wrote: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

Kate has been making a gradual return to her public duties since completing her cancer treatment last autumn, confirming she is in remission from the disease at the start of the year.

See the Prince and Princess' most affectionate moments.

1/ 5 © Getty Look of love There are some stunning photographs of the pair in front of a vibrant floral wall as they stood on the royal dais, but we love this one where William and Kate are both exchanging a giggle and big smiles.



2/ 5 © Getty Images So sweet The Princess was captured laughing as she affectionately put her arm around William's waist.



3/ 5 © Getty Images What a gent In an act of chivalry, William was seen holding his wife's hand as the pair made their way down the steps of the royal dais to the waiting carriages.



4/ 5 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Helping hand The Prince was then seen helping his wife as she stepped into the carriage for the procession through Windsor town centre.



5/ 5 © Getty Images State banquet The Waleses made a glamorous entrance at the state banquet, with William in white-tie and Kate in a deep red caped Givenchy gown. The couple exchanged a loving look as they made their way into St George's Hall.



LISTEN: Prince William and Princess Kate's Scottish summer plans revealed

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB