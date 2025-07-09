Prince William keeps his cool as England score monumental victory – all the photos

Prince William might just be the lucky charm for the Lionesses, with the team scoring an incredible 4-0 victory over the Netherlands following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to France earlier in the week.
While the heir to the throne has been known to get incredibly excited when watching football, he managed to keep his cool on Wednesday despite the impressive score. William was seen cheering and clapping the team on, as well as chatting to fellow spectators around him.
Ahead of the tournament, he had shared a message with the squad, saying: "I just want to say the best of luck to all of you. I have seen a few of you and said that to your faces. I know there is a good mixture of those who have been and done a few tournaments before and those whose first tournament it is."
Football fan
William is known to be a huge football fan, regularly seen cheering on both the Three Lions and his beloved team of Aston Villa.
Back in March, the Prince of Wales was seen getting incredibly excited as Villa managed to defeat Club Brugge in the Champions League. He was seen grabbing his friends in excitement as he roared with pride.