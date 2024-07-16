Prince George is so in sync with dad Prince William - watch video

Children often mimic their parents' mannerisms, and the royals are no exceptions! The Prince of Wales was joined by his eldest child, Prince George, ten, to watch England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin last Sunday.

As Prince William and Prince George settled down in their seats ahead of kick-off, cameras picked up just how sync the royal father and son are.

William was spotted fidgeting with the lapels and cuffs of his suit jacket before straightening his tie, with George adopting the same habits as his father.

And later, in the final moments of the match, William and George reacted to the Three Lions' last-minute attempts at an equaliser against Spain in the same way.

Watch below…

WATCH: Prince George and Prince William are so in sync at Euro 2024 final

Sadly, it was heartache for the England squad as Spain won 2-1 to take home the European Championship trophy.

After the final, William shared a message of support for the team, writing on X: "This time it just wasn't meant to be. We're all still so proud of you."

And in a joint statement with his wife, the Princess of Wales, the pair said on Monday: "@england, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C."

While William and Kate's youngest children, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, did not join William and George at the Euro final, the Princess shared a candid picture of them wearing personalised England shirts as they watched the match at home in Windsor.

© Instagram Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the game at their Windsor home with their mum, the Princess of Wales

Earlier in the day, Charlotte joined her mother Kate and aunt, Pippa Matthews, at the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final.

© Getty Charlotte's reactions are just like her mum's

The youngster was animated in the royal box on Centre Court and was later introduced to Wimbledon Champion, Carlos Alcaraz, after his victory against Novak Djokovic.

Wales family's love of sport

It's no surprise William and Kate's children have followed in their parents with their passion and interest in different sports.

At the Wimbledon final, Kate and Charlotte were greeted by British players Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Lily Miyazaki, Lucy Shuker and Flora Johnson as they arrived on the players' lawn.

© Getty Kate and Charlotte meeting Emma Raducanu

The Princess said Charlotte had been "practising yesterday" and that tennis was "really great for the youngsters".

Kate said she had been "filling in the leaderboard" with Charlotte during Wimbledon, adding: "As a family, we play a lot."

George even received a one-to-one lesson from tennis star and the Middleton family's friend, Roger Federer.

© Getty Kate's family are close friends with Swiss tennis star, Roger Federer

When his children were younger, William revealed how he was encouraging them to play football.

And last year, Kate shared how all three children are into rugby, with the royal mum once revealing how Louis is a "kamikaze" player.

© Getty Kate is patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union

The Princess enjoys cold water swimming and has previously been spotted taking George and Charlotte to a local pool in Norfolk during the school holidays.

And Charlotte has seemingly inherited her late grandmother Princess Diana's passion for dance and ballet.

LISTEN: Inside the royals' love of sport