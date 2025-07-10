Princess Kate's royal first at state banquet you might have missed

The Princess of Wales debuted a new accessory as she attended the French state banquet at Windsor Castle on Tuesday night.

For the first time, Kate wore King Charles III's Royal Family Order, which Queen Camilla debuted at the Japan state banquet in June 2024.

The badge is a miniature of the monarch, bordered by diamonds and attached to a pale blue silk ribbon.

The honour is bestowed on female members of the royal family by the monarch. It is usually worn pinned to the dress of the recipient on the left shoulder.

© Getty Kate wore the King's Royal Family Order above the late Queen's

The Princess also displayed Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Family Order on a its yellow silk ribbon, just like the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.

Kate became the first British royal to wear the honour made with glass instead of traditional ivory when she was awarded it in 2017.

© Getty Kate debuted the late Queen's Royal Family Order at the Netherlands state banquet in 2018

This significant change was thought to be in support of her husband Prince William's work around conservation and his commitment to end the ivory trade.

Charles's miniature is painted on a synthetic material called polymin, rather than traditional ivory.

© Getty Images A closer look at King Charles royal family order

It's likely that the Princess will end up with three of her own in future – Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and when he ascends the throne, that of Prince William.

The late Princess Margaret often displayed her three Royal Family Orders – King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Princess Margaret wearing her three Royal Family Orders

The Queen was the only female royal to wear just the King's Royal Family Order at the white-tie soiree.

The state banquet marked Kate's first tiara event in nearly two years, after missing grand royal dinners for the Japan and Qatar state visits in 2024 while she underwent cancer treatment.

The Princess was also absent from the diplomatic reception last year. She last wore a tiara for the diplomatic reception in 2023.

