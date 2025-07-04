Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne makes poignant return to event close to her heart - exclusive photos
Subscribe
Princess Anne makes poignant return to event close to her heart - exclusive photos
The Princess Royal speaking with Tamara Fox © Jane Russell

Princess Anne makes poignant return to event close to her heart - exclusive photos

The Princess Royal attended a charity polo match

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
22 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess Royal made a heartfelt return to a charity event close to her heart last week.

Princess Anne, who turns 75 next month, is patron of the Spinal Injuries Association and attended a polo event at Cirencester Park Polo Club – just 15 minutes from her Gatcombe Park estate.

The King's sister had to pull out of attending the charity polo match last summer amid her recovery from her horse-related accident.

But last Friday, Anne was all smiles as she soaked up the sunshine and mingled with guests on the polo field as HELLO! can share in these exclusive photographs.

Princess Anne arriving at polo© Jane Russell
The Princess Royal arrived wearing a navy cropped jacket and a patterned shirt dress

Among the attendees was its Vice President, Martin Hibbert, who is one of the closest survivors of the Manchester Arena terror attack. He had accompanied his daughter to the Ariane Grande concert before the terrible atrocity was carried out.

Now living with permanent paralysis, Martin paid tribute to the support of the spinal charity that The Princess Royal has been patron of since 1984.  

"Not only is it honour to have HRH The Princess Royal attend today, but she also really understands spinal cord injury and the impact it has on people's lives, she really cares," he said.

Anne was greeted by Martin Hibbert, one of the closets survivors of the Manchester Arena terror attack© Jane Russell
Anne was greeted by Martin Hibbert, one of the closest survivors of the Manchester Arena terror attack

"When I was in hospital, Spinal Injuries Association visited me at one of my darkest moments, support network manager Gary Dawson told me your life isn't over, it's only just beginning.  They proved to me with the right support belief and community anyone living with a spinal cord injury can lead a fulfilled life."

As the Princess took to the stage, she thanked everyone at their charity for their work and expressed how encouraged she was to see many more people connected to the vital expertise that the Spinal Injuries Association provides.

Anne gave a speech at the event© Jane Russell
Anne gave a speech at the event

Nik Hartley OBE, CEO of Spinal Injuries Association said of their royal patron: "We are so lucky to have such a loyal, knowledgeable, and enthusiastic supporter in our patron, The Princess Royal. 

"Her presence at events like this helps us reach out to those who may not be aware of the essential support we provide, especially today those in the equestrian world, which is not without the risk of serious accident, sometimes resulting in spinal cord injury. 

"We want to ensure many more people across the country lead a fulfilled life after spinal cord injury, sadly for many this is simply still not the case."

1/9

The Princess Royal is greeted by CEO, Spinal Injuries Association, Nik Hartley OBE alongside Chair Faisal Hussain and Vice President, Martin Hibbert© Jane Russell

Arrival

The Princess was greeted by CEO, Spinal Injuries Association, Nik Hartley OBE alongside Chair Faisal Hussain and Vice President, Martin Hibbert


2/9

The Princess met sisters Nina Clarkin and Tamara Fox who mark the event in memory of their father The Hon Mark Vestey who was spinal injured.© Jane Russell

Meet and greet

The Princess met sisters Nina Clarkin and Tamara Fox who mark the event in memory of their father The Hon Mark Vestey who was spinal injured.

3/9

The royal enjoyed a 2-course lunch sat alongside Martin Hibbert, who is Vice President of SIA© Jane Russell

Lunch

The royal enjoyed a 2-course lunch sat alongside Martin Hibbert, who is Vice President of SIA


4/9

The Princess enjoyed the sunshine whilst chatting to guests© Jane Russell

Sunny day

The Princess enjoyed the sunshine whilst chatting to guests.

5/9

Anne enjoyed a tense match of Polo at Cirencester Park Polo Club© Jane Russell

Spectating

Following the lunch, the Princess was invited to watch an exciting polo match and joined others on the pitch to take part in the traditional ‘stomping of the divots’ during half time before meeting the players and their horses.  

6/9

Men playing polo© Jane Russell Photography

On the field

The players in action. 

7/9

Polo match in Cirencester© Jane Russell Photography

Home turf

The royals have a huge passion for polo, with the late Duke of Edinburgh, the King, and Princes William and Harry all involved in the sport.

8/9

Nina Clarkin, one of the world’s best female Polo Players alongside her sister Tamara Fox, the daughter of the Hon Mark Vestey who sustained a spinal cord injury after a riding accident.© Jane Russell Photography

Special guests

Nina Clarkin, one of the world’s best female Polo Players alongside her sister Tamara Fox, the daughter of the Hon Mark Vestey who sustained a spinal cord injury after a riding accident.

9/9

The Princess Royal chatted to players after the match.© Jane Russell

Full time whistle

The Princess Royal chatted to players after the match.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's visit to Colchester

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More