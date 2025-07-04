Princess Anne makes poignant return to event close to her heart - exclusive photos

The Princess Royal made a heartfelt return to a charity event close to her heart last week.
Princess Anne, who turns 75 next month, is patron of the Spinal Injuries Association and attended a polo event at Cirencester Park Polo Club – just 15 minutes from her Gatcombe Park estate.
The King's sister had to pull out of attending the charity polo match last summer amid her recovery from her horse-related accident.
But last Friday, Anne was all smiles as she soaked up the sunshine and mingled with guests on the polo field as HELLO! can share in these exclusive photographs.
Among the attendees was its Vice President, Martin Hibbert, who is one of the closest survivors of the Manchester Arena terror attack. He had accompanied his daughter to the Ariane Grande concert before the terrible atrocity was carried out.
Now living with permanent paralysis, Martin paid tribute to the support of the spinal charity that The Princess Royal has been patron of since 1984.
"Not only is it honour to have HRH The Princess Royal attend today, but she also really understands spinal cord injury and the impact it has on people's lives, she really cares," he said.
"When I was in hospital, Spinal Injuries Association visited me at one of my darkest moments, support network manager Gary Dawson told me your life isn't over, it's only just beginning. They proved to me with the right support belief and community anyone living with a spinal cord injury can lead a fulfilled life."
As the Princess took to the stage, she thanked everyone at their charity for their work and expressed how encouraged she was to see many more people connected to the vital expertise that the Spinal Injuries Association provides.
Nik Hartley OBE, CEO of Spinal Injuries Association said of their royal patron: "We are so lucky to have such a loyal, knowledgeable, and enthusiastic supporter in our patron, The Princess Royal.
"Her presence at events like this helps us reach out to those who may not be aware of the essential support we provide, especially today those in the equestrian world, which is not without the risk of serious accident, sometimes resulting in spinal cord injury.
"We want to ensure many more people across the country lead a fulfilled life after spinal cord injury, sadly for many this is simply still not the case."