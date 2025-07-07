Royal family LIVE: Princess Anne leaves Gatcombe Park estate for solo trip

TODAY'S ROYAL ROUND UP
- King Charles shares moving message on 7/7 anniversary
- Princess Anne to visit Belgium
Pippa Middleton heads to Silverstone
The Wales family have been keeping a low profile ahead of a very busy week, with a State Visit on the calendar - and possibly a visit to Wimbledon! But someone who has been spotted out and about is Kate's sister, Pippa. She attended the British Grand Prix with her husband and children. Head over here to check out her stylish outfit, her chic bob, and more!
King Charles' moving message to mark 7/7
To mark the 20th anniversary of the 7/7 London bombings, King Charles has shared a heartfelt and emotional message, reflecting on the tragic events of that day.
In his statement, he said his "heartfelt thoughts and special prayers" remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that "terrible Summer's day." He also paid tribute to the 52 innocent people who were killed, calling the attacks "senseless acts of evil," and acknowledged the deep, lasting grief felt by their loved ones.
Princess Anne set for Belgium trip
Welcome to a new week royal fans! It's a relatively quiet one today but we'll be keeping an eye out for Princess Anne as she undertakes a visit to Belgium.
Elsewhere, we'll see Prince William and Princess Kate take on a major role in the French state visit on Tuesday. President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron will travel to London on Tuesday afternoon to see the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey, visit the Palace of Westminster where the French leader will address parliamentarians in the Royal Gallery, and meet opposition leaders at Lancaster House.