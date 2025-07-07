Royal family LIVE: Princess Anne leaves Gatcombe Park estate for solo trip

A new week means a brand new issue of HELLO! - and this week, our cover star is none other than Harper Beckham, daughter of David and Victoria.

Inside, we take a closer look at the Princess of Wales' latest royal outing, where she spoke more openly than ever about the struggles of putting on "a brave face." We've also got exclusive photos of Rod Stewart, captured by his proud wife Penny Lancaster, plus so much more.

Don’t miss it - make sure to grab your copy!