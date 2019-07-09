Princess Anne mourns the death of her mother-in-law Barbara Alison Laurence has passed away at the age of 90

Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence are mourning the death of his mother, Barbara Alison Laurence, who has sadly passed away at the age of 90. An obituary posted in the Telegraph states that Barbara had died peacefully on 2 July at Horsfall House, an assisted-living facility in Minchinhampton, Stroud. It notes that she was the "much beloved widow of Guy", her husband, and mother to sons Jonathan and Tim. Alison's funeral will be held at St Giles Church in Great Wishford on Saturday 20 July, with the wake to follow at The Royal Oak pub in Great Wishford. In lieu of flowers, the family have asked for donations to be made to the RNLI.

Princess Anne pictured with her husband, Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne and Timothy have been married since December 1992. Her previous marriage to Captain Mark Phillips, the father of her two children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, came to an end in 1989. Timothy is a retired British naval officer and former equerry to the Queen, and the couple exchanged their vows in a quiet ceremony near Balmoral in front of around 30 guests. They occasionally reside at the London residence they maintain in St James's Palace, but spend most of their time at Gatcombe Park, their private country home in Gloucestershire, located just 1.4 miles from Minchinhampton.

The Princess Royal, 68, was once again revealed to be the hardest working royal last year, working 180 days of the year, more than any other member of the family. Anne – the Queen's only daughter – also came out on top in 2017, racking up 455 official appearances, with an additional 85 engagement overseas. Her grand total of 540 appearance beat those of Prince William, Prince Harry and Duchess Kate combined.