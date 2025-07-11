Prince William cheered on by cousin Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet at polo match

The Prince of Wales was supported by his cousin, Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, as he played in a charity polo match.

Prince William is raising funds for ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Like his father, the King, William has been an avid polo player since his teenage years and the event marked the 14th time that he has played in this match.

The ten charities supported this year are: Child Bereavement UK, Royal African Society, Fields in Trust, We Are Farming Minds, Anna Freud Centre, Family Action, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, NHS Charities Together and British Red Cross.

The event is set to take the total amount raised to more than £14,000,000 for William and Kate's causes.

1/ 7 © Getty Images for Outsourcing Inc William arrives The Prince arrived ready in his polo attire, complete with helmet, riding boots, goggles and his mallet.



2/ 7 © Alamy Stock Photo Players line-up The players line-up on their horses before the match begins.

3/ 7 © UK Press via Getty Images Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling Peter Phillips was among the guests to support his royal cousin. The businessman, who is Head of Partner Acquisition, Motorsport at the Wasserman group, was joined by his girlfriend and NHS nurse, Harriet Sperling. Harriet kept her cool during the UK heatwave in a sleeveless white dress.

4/ 7 © Getty Images for Outsourcing Inc Supportive cousin Peter has previously supported William at his charity polo matches.

5/ 7 © UK Press via Getty Images William's team William played in a dark blue jersey as player number four.

6/ 7 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Action shot William takes a shot!

7/ 7 © UK Press via Getty Images Cool Prince William didn't break a sweat as his horse became animated on the polo field.

