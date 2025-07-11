Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William cheered on by cousin Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at polo match
Prince William cheered on by cousin Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet at polo match

The Prince of Wales showed off his skills

Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales was supported by his cousin, Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, as he played in a charity polo match.

Prince William is raising funds for ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Like his father, the King, William has been an avid polo player since his teenage years and the event marked the 14th time that he has played in this match.

The ten charities supported this year are: Child Bereavement UK, Royal African Society, Fields in Trust, We Are Farming Minds, Anna Freud Centre, Family Action, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, NHS Charities Together and British Red Cross.

The event is set to take the total amount raised to more than £14,000,000 for William and Kate's causes.

See all of the best photos from the match… 

1/7

Prince William dressed in polo gear and helmet© Getty Images for Outsourcing Inc

William arrives

The Prince arrived ready in his polo attire, complete with helmet, riding boots, goggles and his mallet.

2/7

The Prince of Wales taking part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025 at Guards Polo Club© Alamy Stock Photo

Players line-up

The players line-up on their horses before the match begins.

3/7

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling attend The Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025 © UK Press via Getty Images

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling

Peter Phillips was among the guests to support his royal cousin. 

The businessman, who is Head of Partner Acquisition, Motorsport at the Wasserman group, was joined by his girlfriend and NHS nurse, Harriet Sperling.

Harriet kept her cool during the UK heatwave in a sleeveless white dress.

4/7

Harriet and Peter at the polo© Getty Images for Outsourcing Inc

Supportive cousin

Peter has previously supported William at his charity polo matches.

5/7

William is player number 4 at polo© UK Press via Getty Images

William's team

William played in a dark blue jersey as player number four. 

6/7

William takes a shot© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Action shot

William takes a shot! 

7/7

Prince William on a horse during polo match© UK Press via Getty Images

Cool Prince

William didn't break a sweat as his horse became animated on the polo field.

