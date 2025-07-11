Prince William cheered on by cousin Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet at polo match

Prince William is raising funds for ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Like his father, the King, William has been an avid polo player since his teenage years and the event marked the 14th time that he has played in this match.
The ten charities supported this year are: Child Bereavement UK, Royal African Society, Fields in Trust, We Are Farming Minds, Anna Freud Centre, Family Action, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, NHS Charities Together and British Red Cross.
The event is set to take the total amount raised to more than £14,000,000 for William and Kate's causes.
William arrives
The Prince arrived ready in his polo attire, complete with helmet, riding boots, goggles and his mallet.
Players line-up
The players line-up on their horses before the match begins.
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling
Peter Phillips was among the guests to support his royal cousin.
The businessman, who is Head of Partner Acquisition, Motorsport at the Wasserman group, was joined by his girlfriend and NHS nurse, Harriet Sperling.
Harriet kept her cool during the UK heatwave in a sleeveless white dress.
Supportive cousin
Peter has previously supported William at his charity polo matches.
William's team
William played in a dark blue jersey as player number four.
Action shot
William takes a shot!
Cool Prince
William didn't break a sweat as his horse became animated on the polo field.
