Prince William cheered on by cousin Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling at the polo - live updates

The Prince of Wales is being supported on the polo field by his cousin, Peter Phillips, and Peter's new girlfriend, Harriet Sperling.

The loved-up couple are cheering on Prince William from the sidelines as he competes in the Out-Sourcing Inc Royal Charity Polo Cup 2024 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

The event will raise money for causes which William and the Princess of Wales are passionate about supporting, including the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

It comes after the Prince paid a personal tribute to "legend of rugby league" and MND campaigner Rob Burrow after his death from the disease last month.

It marks the 13th time William has played in the annual sporting fixture, which is set to generate £1 million this year to add to a running total of £13 million raised by the cup over the years.

"This year the event is set to take the total amount raised to more than £13,000,000 for well-deserving causes that the Prince and Princess are passionate about," Kensington Palace said ahead of the match.

Other causes to benefit are Wales Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, SHOUT, Child Bereavement UK, Royal African Society, Place2Be, Action for Children, The Blackthorn Rally, HMS Oardacious Fund and The Royal Marsden.

The polo match comes just days before England are set to face Spain in the Euro 2024 final, with football fan William expected to attend in his role as President of the FA.

1/ 5 © James Whatling Mingling with guests The Prince of Wales, who donned a smart blazer, shirt and trousers, chatted with guests, spectators and supporters ahead of the match.

2/ 5 © James Whatling All smiles William inherited his love of polo from his father, King Charles, and his late great-grandfather, Prince Philip. He and brother Harry have played the sport from a young age.

3/ 5 © Max Mumby Loved-up display William's cousin, Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, held hands as they arrived at the match.

4/ 5 © James Whatling Summery look Harriet looked elegant in a floral-print dress from royal fashion favourite, Beulah London, teaming her ensemble with pink and green espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers and a white Anya Hindmarch crossbody bag. Ever the cool couple, Harriet and Peter sported FINLAY sunglasses for their outing.

5/ 5 © James Whatling Latest outing The couple's appearance at the polo comes just days after they joined Queen Camilla in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.