Prince William cheered on by cousin Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling at the polo - live updates

It marks the 13th time William has played in the annual sporting fixture, which is set to generate £1 million this year to add to a running total of £13 million raised by the cup over the years.
"This year the event is set to take the total amount raised to more than £13,000,000 for well-deserving causes that the Prince and Princess are passionate about," Kensington Palace said ahead of the match.
Other causes to benefit are Wales Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, SHOUT, Child Bereavement UK, Royal African Society, Place2Be, Action for Children, The Blackthorn Rally, HMS Oardacious Fund and The Royal Marsden.
The polo match comes just days before England are set to face Spain in the Euro 2024 final, with football fan William expected to attend in his role as President of the FA.
Mingling with guests
The Prince of Wales, who donned a smart blazer, shirt and trousers, chatted with guests, spectators and supporters ahead of the match.
All smiles
William inherited his love of polo from his father, King Charles, and his late great-grandfather, Prince Philip.
He and brother Harry have played the sport from a young age.
Loved-up display
William's cousin, Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, held hands as they arrived at the match.
Summery look
Harriet looked elegant in a floral-print dress from royal fashion favourite, Beulah London, teaming her ensemble with pink and green espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers and a white Anya Hindmarch crossbody bag.
Ever the cool couple, Harriet and Peter sported FINLAY sunglasses for their outing.
Latest outing
The couple's appearance at the polo comes just days after they joined Queen Camilla in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.
Rules of polo
Playing field and equipment
Played on grass, with a ball and mallets the principle pieces. A standard polo pitch measures up to 270 metres by 150 metres. The ball weighs around 4.5 ounces and the mallets measure 49 to 54 inches. Riders require a protective equestrian helmet, knee-length boots, spurs and a whip. Two gloves with wristbands are worn too. Polo jerseys are numbered one to four and relate to player positions.
Protagonists
Two teams comprising four players each (and their horses!). Team members are either assigned to 'defence' or 'attack'.
Duration
Matches last about one and a half to two hours and are divided into seven-and-a-half-minute periods called chukkas. There are either four or six chukkas in a match, divided by halftime. During halftime, spectators are asked to tend to divots on the field.
Matchplay
To start the match, an official rolls the ball into play. Players score by driving the ball between the open posts of the opposing goal which measures 7.3 metres in width.. There is no rule on how high the ball can travel through the air. Teams change ends after each goal. Fouls are divided into crosses, foul hooks and dangerous engagements. In the event of foul, a penalty is awarded during which the transgressing team must be positioned a minimum of 27.4 metres from the ball. The team which scores the most goals wins. In the event of a draw, sudden death overtime is played in which the first team to score triumphs.