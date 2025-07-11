King Charles delights royal fans with unexpected gesture on beach

King Charles surprised royal fans on Wednesday as he rolled up his sleeves and took part in a community litter pick along the beach in Deal, Kent.

Wearing a beige suit, white shirt and tie, the 76-year-old monarch was photographed collecting rubbish along the shoreline. Despite the heat, the King remained cheerful and engaged with volunteers throughout the visit.

A hands-on moment during the UK heatwave

© Getty King Charles III after meeting volunteers taking part in a litter picking session during a beach clean-up initiative

The King joined a group of volunteers who had gathered to take part in a local beach clean-up. While he mostly used a litter picker, Charles was seen bending down to pick up plastic bottles and wrappers with his hands.

He also wore dark sunglasses to protect against the summer glare, prompting one onlooker to label him "King Cool".

Photos of the unexpected moment soon went viral on social media.

One fan wrote on X: "This is brilliant. No fuss, no drama. Just a King doing his bit."

Another said: "He’s leading by example. You love to see it."

A community welcome in Deal

© Getty King Charles III takes part in a litter picking session

The beach visit was one of several engagements in Kent on Wednesday.

King Charles also visited the Walmer lifeboat station where he met four RNLI volunteers: Andrew Holland, Victoria Ward, Dan Sinclair and James Foster.

The four were recently awarded the Royal National Lifeboat Institution's Thanks of the Institution award for their courage and dedication in saving lives at sea.

Charles spent time talking to the crew and learning more about their experiences.

He thanked them personally and praised their service, saying: "You are a credit to your communities and to this country."

Historic visit to Walmer Castle

© Getty King Charles on the beach

Later in the day, the King took a private tour of Walmer Castle, the historic coastal fortress originally built by Henry VIII.

The castle was designed to defend England from a potential invasion by Catholic Europe in the 16th century.

Today, it stands as a reminder of Tudor-era military innovation and has long been associated with the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports, a position historically held by members of the Royal Family.

A busy week for the monarch

© Getty Fans loved King Charles' gesture

The visit to Kent came just days after a high-profile state occasion at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier in the week, King Charles hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte for a formal visit to the UK.

The state visit included ceremonial welcomes, private meetings, and a banquet at the Palace. It marked an important moment in Franco-British relations following recent political shifts in both countries.

Despite the busy schedule, Charles showed no signs of slowing down.

Commitment to the environment

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images King Charles III participates in a coastal clean-up organised by Deal With It

The King has long been an advocate for sustainability and environmental protection. His participation in the clean-up is seen by many as a continuation of his lifelong environmental campaigning.

In the past, Charles has spoken about his concerns over plastic pollution and rising global temperatures.

A timeline of King Charles' recent health journey Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days. Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties at Sandringham House. The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment. Friday 26th January - The King is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits Princess Kate, who is recovering in the same hospital. Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers. Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London. Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers. Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient. He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.

He launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative in 2020 to encourage businesses to take greater responsibility for their environmental impact.

His actions this week echo the themes he has championed for decades.

Speaking to local media during the beach clean-up, one volunteer said: "It was really moving to see him here. He didn’t just turn up for a photo, he really got stuck in."

Looking ahead

© Getty Images Charles speaking with Phillip Butah

As the summer continues, the monarch is expected to spend some time at Balmoral in Scotland, where he traditionally retreats for a private holiday in August.

Public engagements will resume in early autumn, with several high-profile royal appearances expected to follow.