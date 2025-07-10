King Charles plans annual family fun day - and it sounds brilliant

King Charles is busy planning Balmoral Castle's Family Day for 2025.

The much-loved event takes place at the royal family's Scottish residence across two days before the estate closes to the public on 10 August.

"Today, we're looking back at last year's Balmoral Family Day – lots of smiling faces and happy memories from a special day on the estate," the official Balmoral Instagram page wrote.

"We're looking forward to doing it all again later this month – have you got your tickets yet?

"Set on the stunning North Lawn, enjoy daytime and evening movie screenings alongside family-friendly activities such as birds of prey displays, vintage buses, and a rangers' scavenger hunt. You can also take part in our garden activities and meet beautiful Highland ponies – all included in the standard admission price!"

As part of Family Day, Balmoral is set to host two screening dates. On 26 July, catch Paddington in Peru at 1:30 pm, followed by Wicked at 6:00 pm. Then, on 2 August, enjoy Moana 2 at 1:30 pm and The Greatest Showman at 6:00 pm.

According to Balmoral's official page, both days will feature a BBQ, movie snacks, and a selection of drinks – including Pimm's – available to purchase.

© Getty Balmoral will then close to the public from 10 August until mid-Autumn

The royal residence will then close to the public on 10 August and reopen in October for the annual Autumn Artisan Markets. Each year, the markets are brimming with exquisite food, crafts, and gifts.

King Charles' Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, has long been associated with the royal family's summer break. The estate was originally bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852, and it has since become a firm favourite among the royals.

Located on over 50,000 remote acres in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the idyllic bolthole was adored by Queen Victoria, who wrote about her love of Balmoral in her diary, describing it as "my dear paradise in the Highlands".

© Tim Graham, Getty The Scottish estate is a beloved respite for the royals

She added: "All seemed to breathe freedom and peace and to make one forget the world and its sad turmoils."

The Scottish residence was also known to be the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite summer retreat. Princess Eugenie once said: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

© Getty Queen Elizabeth had a particular affinity for Balmoral

Meanwhile, the late Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter previously told HELLO!: "She has been going there regularly from the middle to the end of July right through to the beginning of October since she came to the throne.

"It's just home from home, a place where she can just get away from it all, putting her feet up and give her the chance to just enjoy two months of holiday."