Key event could mark emotional reunion for King Charles and Prince Harry

Oh Canada—You’ve only gone and done it again. Did we all have fun? Are we all suitably exhausted?

First, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Invictus Games 2025 organizing committee for their sheer passion and hard work in making these extraordinary Games possible. Thank you to the Invictus Games Foundation, all volunteers, officials, VPD, RCMP, performers and artists, and of course all Canadians, for making these games so special.

TEAM CANADA!!!! You’ve made your country proud. Thank you for bringing your heart to the forefront of these Games and for showing us all how it’s done.

To the host First Nations, thank you for your partnership and your friendship over the past three years.

What your people have endured should never have happened. You’ve shown us what it looks like to fight for the survival of something far greater—your land, your culture, your communities, and your light. You show the world how to move forward., armed with the truth in order to achieve reconciliation, and for that, we are forever grateful. Chin-chin-Stwhy

To our Invictus wives, husbands, girlfriends, boyfriends, kids, grandparents and friends, please stand and be recognized - we salute you.

To our comrades, friends or loved ones who we lost to battle or to suicide, tonight we honor you too.

To those of you whose journey to these Games has been difficult and uncertain, who questioned whether you would even make it here today, thank you for showing us what is possible.

In the pursuit of saving yourselves, you have also saved all of us. Those who love you and those who don’t even know you.

I’ve spent the past 11 days meeting children to grandparents from all over the world—from different beliefs, backgrounds and abilities. I’ve seen how you’ve changed them. Being a hero, being a role model, it's not just about resilience, skill or power, it’s about integrity. Compassion. Courage. You give us hope through your healing, honesty and humanity, and of course through your humor! You know what I am talking about...

Our entire Invictus community, whether here tonight or watching from home, is making the world a better place, and you’re doing it by being your awesome selves.

And here we are, more than a decade later. in a world still full of strife and trauma, and as much as we wish these Games weren’t necessary, I understand why they are still needed, perhaps more than ever.

It’s because of the strength you give to the world. The power of your example. Your duty to one another. You may swear allegiance to different flags, but you stand united in your decency, your compassion, and your spirit of service.

I can’t stand before you and promise there won’t be challenging times ahead. But I promise you, you’re better equipped now than you were before.

You’ve reclaimed what was lost. Restored what was broken. Achieved the impossible.

Remember what makes you tick. Hold onto it. Rely on it. Use it for yourself and those around you, for service to one another will save us.

And while I never expected that we would still be here in 2025, from one soldier to another, I also promise you this: So long as our brothers and sisters are striving to heal and grow, the Games will go on.

So long as there are those around the world who view you with sympathy, rather than admiration and respect, the Games will go on. And so long as the challenges around us demand it and require it…the Games will go on.

Bring on Invictus Birmingham 2027. You have permission to party!