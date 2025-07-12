Key event could mark emotional reunion for King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry could finally reunite with King Charlesat the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027. The Duke of Sussex, 40, has faced a tense relationship with his father ever since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.
The CEO of the Birmingham Invictus Games, Helen Helliwell, recently revealed her hopes for royal attendance, confirming that members of the Royal Family are "very much welcome" at the event.
You may also like
Could the Invictus Games heal royal rift?
Harry has been living in the US since his royal departure with wife Meghan Markle, 43, and their children, six-year-old Prince Archie and four-year-old Princess Lilibet. Despite several visits to the UK since 2020, Harry's relationship with Charles, 76, remains distant.
The Duke admitted to the BBC in May that he is currently not speaking with the King. However, the Invictus Games could provide a neutral setting to mend fences.
Helen recently spoke to PEOPLE about the royal connection to the Invictus Games: "They’ve been supporters of Invictus since inception in 2014."
She continued: "Again, we're two years away, and it’s too soon to confirm who's going to be there. But obviously, we'd be delighted if members of the Royal Family were able to attend and would very much welcome their presence in a couple of years' time."
Harry's unique bond with Invictus
Helen specifically praised Harry's involvement, describing his passion as "unsurpassed". She said: "We will be delighted if they come over for the year out and for the Games."
She added: "We are so far out it’s impossible for one individual to confirm their plans, but we would be delighted if the Duke were able to come."
Prince Harry's Invictus Games 2025 closing speech
Oh Canada—You’ve only gone and done it again. Did we all have fun? Are we all suitably exhausted?
First, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Invictus Games 2025 organizing committee for their sheer passion and hard work in making these extraordinary Games possible. Thank you to the Invictus Games Foundation, all volunteers, officials, VPD, RCMP, performers and artists, and of course all Canadians, for making these games so special.
TEAM CANADA!!!! You’ve made your country proud. Thank you for bringing your heart to the forefront of these Games and for showing us all how it’s done.
To the host First Nations, thank you for your partnership and your friendship over the past three years.
What your people have endured should never have happened. You’ve shown us what it looks like to fight for the survival of something far greater—your land, your culture, your communities, and your light. You show the world how to move forward., armed with the truth in order to achieve reconciliation, and for that, we are forever grateful. Chin-chin-Stwhy
To our Invictus wives, husbands, girlfriends, boyfriends, kids, grandparents and friends, please stand and be recognized - we salute you.
To our comrades, friends or loved ones who we lost to battle or to suicide, tonight we honor you too.
To those of you whose journey to these Games has been difficult and uncertain, who questioned whether you would even make it here today, thank you for showing us what is possible.
In the pursuit of saving yourselves, you have also saved all of us. Those who love you and those who don’t even know you.
I’ve spent the past 11 days meeting children to grandparents from all over the world—from different beliefs, backgrounds and abilities. I’ve seen how you’ve changed them. Being a hero, being a role model, it's not just about resilience, skill or power, it’s about integrity. Compassion. Courage. You give us hope through your healing, honesty and humanity, and of course through your humor! You know what I am talking about...
Our entire Invictus community, whether here tonight or watching from home, is making the world a better place, and you’re doing it by being your awesome selves.
And here we are, more than a decade later. in a world still full of strife and trauma, and as much as we wish these Games weren’t necessary, I understand why they are still needed, perhaps more than ever.
It’s because of the strength you give to the world. The power of your example. Your duty to one another. You may swear allegiance to different flags, but you stand united in your decency, your compassion, and your spirit of service.
I can’t stand before you and promise there won’t be challenging times ahead. But I promise you, you’re better equipped now than you were before.
You’ve reclaimed what was lost. Restored what was broken. Achieved the impossible.
Remember what makes you tick. Hold onto it. Rely on it. Use it for yourself and those around you, for service to one another will save us.
And while I never expected that we would still be here in 2025, from one soldier to another, I also promise you this: So long as our brothers and sisters are striving to heal and grow, the Games will go on.
So long as there are those around the world who view you with sympathy, rather than admiration and respect, the Games will go on. And so long as the challenges around us demand it and require it…the Games will go on.
Bring on Invictus Birmingham 2027. You have permission to party!
Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014. The event holds special meaning for him, providing support to wounded veterans from around the globe.
Speaking further about Harry's role, Helen said: "I’ve seen the impact. [Harry's] passion is unsurpassed. He really brings a magical sparkle dust to his interactions, and there is a really special relationship with him and the community. So, we will be super excited to host him in Birmingham as well."
Could Meghan and the children attend?
The potential presence of Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet could be key to any royal reconciliation.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams previously spoke to the Express about the implications of a public reunion at the Games.
Richard explained: "'Reconciliation' sounds so simple as everyone obviously supports it. However, it might involve extremely serious problems for the royal family, who rightly do not trust the Sussexes."
He added: "If the King accepted it, this would involve public contact with Harry and almost certainly Meghan and his grandchildren, Archie and Lili."
Harry's strained ties to the monarchy
Harry and Meghan stepped away from their senior royal roles in January 2020. Since relocating to California, their relationship with the royal family has remained strained.
Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, deepened the divide, making it challenging for the royals to reconcile publicly.
Despite these difficulties, Harry’s ongoing involvement with Invictus provides a unique and neutral environment to bridge the gap.
Royal supporters would welcome reunion
Royal watchers and supporters alike have long hoped for Harry and Charles to reconnect. Invictus Games 2027 offers an ideal opportunity for a public reconciliation, highlighting shared support for a vital cause.
Helen concluded her interview optimistically, stating: "We would be delighted if the Duke were able to come."
She also emphasised the importance of royal support, saying: "Members of the Royal Family have been great supporters since the Games began, and their presence is hugely significant."
LISTEN: Is this a new bromance between Macron and Charles?
Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage