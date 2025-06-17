Prince Harry announces major news just days after family celebration

The Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games have unveiled the six contender cities to host the tournament in 2029.

While the 2027 Games will take place in Birmingham in the UK, the organisation released its shortlist for the ninth event in 2029.

And one of the contenders is in Prince Harry's new home state of California.

The cities which have expressed interest to host the Games are: Aalborg, Denmark; Veneto Region, Italy; Abuja, Nigeria; Daejeon, the Republic of Korea; Kyiv, Ukraine; and San Diego, the US.

San Diego is just over 200 miles south of Montecito, where Harry and Meghan have resided since 2020.

© Getty Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games in Whistler in February

Rob Owen OBE, CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation, said: "We are thrilled to have such interest, demonstrating a clear recognition of the powerful impact of hosting an Invictus Games, not only on the competitors themselves, but on those supporting, watching, and cheering on from the stands.

"These expressions of interests are also testament to the growing global impact of being part of the Invictus Movement, and we look forward to working with each of these locations over the coming year to develop fuller propositions with the recovery of international wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans at their heart."

© Instagram The Duchess of Sussex shared a peek inside their family Father's Day celebrations at their home

The announcement comes just days after Harry celebrated Father's Day with his children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

Meghan released a heartwarming montage of the Duke with his children, from when they were babies to now.

Shining a spotlight on veterans

Harry, who served in the Army for a decade, was inspired to set up the Invictus Games after attending the US Warrior Games in 2013.

The aim of the Invictus Games Foundation is to support the recovery of wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans through the power of sport.

© Getty Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014

The inaugural Games took place in London in 2014, and since then there have been tournaments in in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018, The Hague in 2022, Düsseldorf in 2023, and Vancouver and Whistler in February 2025.

Last summer, it was announced that Birmingham will be hosting the 2027 Invictus Games, with events to be held at the National Exhibition Centre.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Games will return to UK soil in 2027

Harry released a personal message to coincide with the announcement, saying: "Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027.

"Your city's strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start. Over the years, we've seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families, and spectators.

© Getty Harry served in the military for ten years

"We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all - something your city knows well."

While Harry's attendance at the tournament in the UK is still yet to be officially confirmed, the Duke has not missed a single Games.

