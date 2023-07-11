Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the perfect dinner hosts in blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an idyllic home in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live at a vast mansion in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but their casual mealtime set-up may surprise you.

During episode six of their Netflix docuseries there was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment where the couple sat down for dinner in their rustic kitchen-dining room.

The Sussexes sat down with Meghan's Silver Tree, a former producer on Suits for food at a wooden dining set.

The couple sat in their kitchen-diner

The trio had no shoes on and were dressed casually for the mealtime, and wine and other drinks were seen on the table which had been dressed with fringed placemats.

The glimpse gave fans a split second to admire the royal couple's impressive kitchen space complete with large marble-topped island. There are also copper pans hanging from the ceiling, a feature very common in royal homes as we've seen it at the Sussexes' former home Frogmore Cottage as well as King Charles' homes, Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

We've also seen Prince Archie making use of the cooking facilities, making muffins with Meghan's niece Ashleigh, also shown in the documentary.

The room also features a traditional fireplace, and we've spotted more of the same throughout the sprawling property, including in the couple's immaculate shared office.

Elsewhere in the show-stopping home there is a wine cellar, games room and pristine lounge styled expertly by Meghan with coffee table books, candles and crystals.

The Sussexes have expensive art on the walls

The pair have special gifts within their home from famous friends, like artwork from Oprah Winfrey and a grand Piano sent by Tyler Perry.

A seriously impressive element of their estate is the endless garden that features a chicken coop, a pond, a swimming pool, children's playground and tennis courts.

© Giggster Their outdoor pool is so impressive

The family keep their property safe with a long driveway and large security gates. As well as CCTV, it is believed the couple have in-person security around the perimeter.

Reports suggest that there is also a separate guesthouse on site, which is the perfect place for Meghan's mother Doria Ragland to stay when she's in town as she lives a two-hour drive away from the family.

Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a UK home?

The couple no longer lease Frogmore Cottage

No, the Sussexes have ended the lease at Frogmore Cottage, which is where they raised Prince Archie for the first six months of his life.

The Sussexes raised Archie there for a short while

In June, the news was confirmed that the couple have officially vacated the property with Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, reporting: "We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess have repaid the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

Before moving in, the Sussexes spent £2.4 million renovating Frogmore Cottage into a four-bedroom-and-nursery property. It is unknown who is going to reside in the private royal home next.