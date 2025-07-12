Duchess Sophie comforts grieving mother in 'emotional' and 'powerful' royal visit

Duchess Sophie embraced a grieving mother during a moving royal visit to Srebrenica. The visit marked 30 years since the massacre of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys.

Sophie, 60, joined thousands at a special ceremony at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre. She addressed the crowd with a message from King Charles.

The King, 76, paid tribute to the victims and highlighted the importance of remembrance. He called the atrocity "the worst on European soil since the Second World War".

Sophie delivers the King's message

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh meets mothers of victims of the Srebrenica Genocide, at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre

Sophie delivered the King's written remarks to tens of thousands gathered. The message focused on the importance of memory, accountability and unity.

The King said the world must acknowledge its "failure to prevent the horror". He urged continued efforts to ensure peace and justice.

His message said: "Three decades on, it is ever more important to remember all those who suffered, and to redouble our efforts to ensure a peaceful, stable future for all the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

He also praised those who have preserved the memory of the victims. He highlighted efforts to rebuild trust between communities.

He closed with a personal pledge: "Let us honour their memory by standing alongside each and every one of those who work so tirelessly to promote understanding and tolerance between all peoples, of all faiths, nationalities and ethnicities, in the ongoing pursuit of a just and brighter future."

Powerful moment with grieving mother

© PA Images via Getty Images Duchess Sophie at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre

Before her speech, Sophie met members of the Mothers of the Enclaves of Srebrenica and Žepa. She embraced one mother who lost her son in the massacre.

Many of the mothers present have campaigned for justice since the 1990s. Some have never been able to bury their loved ones.

Sophie spoke privately to several women in the group. She heard first-hand about their efforts to maintain awareness and seek accountability.

The Mothers continue to demonstrate every month to demand answers for the missing. Their mission is to ensure the world does not forget what happened.

Visit to the memorial and cemetery

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh on day two of her visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sophie also visited the memorial cemetery during her visit. Wearing a white headscarf, she laid flowers in honour of the victims.

She paid tribute to seven newly identified victims whose remains were buried on the anniversary. In total, 6,765 victims of the genocide are buried at the site.

The memorial centre is located in a former battery factory. It served as a UN base during the 1995 genocide and was meant to offer protection to those seeking refuge.

Sophie also toured a UK-funded exhibition titled In the footsteps of those who have (not) crossed. The display includes items found along the so-called ‘march of death’.

These personal belongings belonged to both those who died and those who survived. The exhibition helps tell the stories of those who attempted to flee.

Sophie’s personal message

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie made a speech at the Srebrenica remembrance ceremony

After the ceremony, Sophie signed the Srebrenica Memorial Centre Condolence Book. She left a heartfelt message calling for unity and remembrance.

She wrote: "Our duty must be to remember all those lost so tragically and to never let these things happen again. It's only by working together that we find peace, Sophie."

Buckingham Palace later said Sophie was "profoundly moved" by the experience. Her visit was described as "deeply powerful and emotional".

The significance of Sophie’s visit

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide

Sophie is the first member of the Royal Family to visit Srebrenica for the 30th anniversary. Her presence was seen as a strong gesture of solidarity.

The visit comes at a time when remembering past atrocities is as vital as ever. The royal family continues to use its platform to support peace and reconciliation.