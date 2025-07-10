Royal family LIVE: King Charles heads to the coast while Duchess Sophie heads abroad for royal engagements

We're expecting an outing from the King today, as Charles is set to visit the Cinque ports and community groups in Deal.

But it's Duchess Sophie who has the biggest outing, as the Duchess of Edinburgh is due to be in Bosnia. Among her engagements for her tour are a visit to Sarajevo's Old Town, where she will hear from a local female peace builder, learning more about the impact of the conflict on women and the role they play in reconciliation. She is also set to attend a meeting with the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which works across ethnic divides to find missing persons from the 1990s war, and a discussion with survivors of conflict related sexual violence.