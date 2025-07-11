Duchess Sophie's torso-skimming dress is the style for women in their 60s

Duchess Sophie always displays her incredible style credentials week after week, and we always notice there is one dress in particular she can't be without.

Prince Edward's wife has a fleet of floral dresses in her wardrobe, and they are all a similar, super-flattering cut.

Her most-worn frock is a striking green style by Suzannah London, known as the 'Monique' dress, which is designed with imprints of Iris flowers embaloned over the fabric.

© Getty Sophie's Suzannah London 'Monique' dress is so striking

She always teams it with a variety of summer staples - wedge shoes by Penelope Chilvers, a handbag by Sophie Habsburg and even pointy toe pumps.

Sophie's frock is a 'tea dress', one of the most universally flattering styles money can buy. Why?

Because the shape is so right on! It famously has a defined waist, a loose, flowing skirt, and the hem is often knee or midi length. The slightly close-fitting shape of the torso streamlines that area, and the wide skirt covers areas of the lower body you may not be comfortable with.

© Getty Images It can also be worn on a plethora of occasions, from formal to casual.



© Getty Images Sophie's style inspirations Although we all think the 60-year-old royal is totally chic at all times, the mother-of-two is pretty modest when it comes to her wardrobe. At an event in 2018, the royal made a rare comment on her sense of style, playfully remarking: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time."





© Bruce Glikas/Getty Images When asked whose style she most admires, she quipped: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning."



© Getty Images Duchess Sophie's glittering tiara moment The blonde royal looked nothing short of magnificent on Tuesday evening at Windsor Castle as she went to a banquet held in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

© Getty Images Looking like elegance personified, Sophie once again donned a Suzannah London gown. Based on the brand's best-selling 'Delphine' dress, it was cut from the most incredible white sequin cloth.

© Getty Images Complete with a fitted bodice that had a round neckline, short flowy sleeves, and the most spectacular tulip-shaped wrap skirt, Sophie looked regal and classic in a look that will no doubt go down in history.