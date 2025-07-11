Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie's torso-skimming dress is THE style for women in their 60s
Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh wearing a white and blue striped shirt dress© Getty Images

Duchess Sophie's torso-skimming dress is the style for women in their 60s

Prince Edward's wife looked stunning in a dreamy green dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie always displays her incredible style credentials week after week, and we always notice there is one dress in particular she can't be without.

Prince Edward's wife has a fleet of floral dresses in her wardrobe, and they are all a similar, super-flattering cut.

Her most-worn frock is a striking green style by Suzannah London, known as the 'Monique' dress, which is designed with imprints of Iris flowers embaloned over the fabric. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in white cropped jacket and green skirt© Getty
Sophie's Suzannah London 'Monique' dress is so striking

She always teams it with a variety of summer staples - wedge shoes by Penelope Chilvers, a handbag by Sophie Habsburg and even pointy toe pumps.

Sophie's frock is a 'tea dress', one of the most universally flattering styles money can buy. Why?

Because the shape is so right on! It famously has a defined waist, a loose, flowing skirt, and the hem is often knee or midi length. The slightly close-fitting shape of the torso streamlines that area, and the wide skirt covers areas of the lower body you may not be comfortable with.

two women talking inside palace © Getty Images

It can also be worn on a plethora of occasions, from formal to casual.

Duchess Sophie sits on a hay bale whilst talking with students as she, in her role as Patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations, visits the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival at Lannock Farm, Weston on July 3, 2025 in Hitchin, England© Getty Images

Sophie's style inspirations

Although we all think the 60-year-old royal is totally chic at all times, the mother-of-two is pretty modest when it comes to her wardrobe. At an event in 2018, the royal made a rare comment on her sense of style, playfully remarking: "I can't claim that my track record in fashion has always been as good as it is today, but you know, we learn in time."


Media Image© Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

When asked whose style she most admires, she quipped: "Angelina Jolie - I always think she looks amazing - and also Queen Rania of Jordan always looks stunning."

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrive for the State Banquet© Getty Images

Duchess Sophie's glittering tiara moment

The blonde royal looked nothing short of magnificent on Tuesday evening at Windsor Castle as she went to a banquet held in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years. They are staying at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a banquet will be held there in their honour. The Macrons will visit Imperial College, and the President will address Parliament during his stay. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Looking like elegance personified, Sophie once again donned a Suzannah London gown. Based on the brand's best-selling 'Delphine' dress, it was cut from the most incredible white sequin cloth.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years. They are staying at Windsor Castle, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a banquet will be held there in their honour. The Macrons will visit Imperial College, and the President will address Parliament during his stay. © Getty Images

Complete with a fitted bodice that had a round neckline, short flowy sleeves, and the most spectacular tulip-shaped wrap skirt, Sophie looked regal and classic in a look that will no doubt go down in history.

