Duchess Sophie discusses 'emotional' moment she took on title used by late Queen

Duchess Sophie has made an emotional comment about taking on the late Queen Elizabeth II's Duchess of Edinburgh title.

The royal discussed her role and work in a new interview with the Mirror during her three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina to mark the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide.

Speaking to the publication, Prince Edward's wife revealed that she "quite liked" her previous title of Countess of Wessex, before going on to explain that she had "large shoes to fill" when she became the Duchess of Edinburgh in 2023.

© Getty Images The royal mother-of-two said it was "emotional" stepping into the late Queen's shoes

Opening up, she said: "First of all, it was quite large shoes to fill, because not as many of the population alive today will remember but the Queen was the Duchess of Edinburgh for the first few years when she and my father in law first married."

Reflecting on the moment she eventually took on her mother-in-law's title, Sophie, 60, added: "For me, it was quite an emotional thing to sort of step into her shoes, it felt like quite a big moment.

© Getty Images Sophie assumed the Duchess of Edinburgh title in 2023

"But of course, being practical my role and my husband's role is to support the King as it was to support the Queen, and we are fortunate because we are able to not be in front and centre role, so it allows us the flexibility to explore our own interests and then also be available to do things like this, where the King asked if I would represent him here."

Elsewhere, the mother-of-two gave an honest verdict on being hailed the royal family's "secret weapon".

© Getty Images Elizabeth was once styled as "Her Royal Highness The Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh"

"I like to fly under the radar," she shared. "It's all very well being a secret weapon but if no one knows, maybe it's too secret."

Sophie became Duchess of Edinburgh after her husband Edward was named Duke in March 2023. The title was last used by the late Queen who was known as the Duchess of Edinburgh for five years from 1947 until her accession in 1952.

Sophie's important visit

© PA Images via Getty Images Duchess Sophie at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre

During her visit, Duchess Sophie travelled to Sarajevo's Old Town to learn about the impact of the conflict on women. She also attended a meeting with the Missing Persons Institute, and met with religious leaders in the area who helped promote peace and reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie made a speech at the Srebrenica remembrance ceremony

Meanwhile, at a special ceremony Srebrenica Memorial Centre, Sophie delivered a powerful speech on behalf of King Charles, which in part read: "Three decades on, it is ever more important to remember all those who suffered, and to redouble our efforts to ensure a peaceful, stable future for all the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Let us honour their memory by standing alongside each and every one of those who work so tirelessly to promote understanding and tolerance between all peoples, of all faiths, nationalities and ethnicities, in the ongoing pursuit of a just and brighter future."