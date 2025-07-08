Duchess Sophie debuts 'glamorous' hair makeover in nipped-in sundress

Duchess Sophie is an undeniable royal fashion icon, but one of the most underrated aspects of her distinctive style is easily her hair.

The beautiful Duchess of Edinburgh often makes subtle but striking changes to her hair, consistently bringing out fresh but equally elegant looks, and her latest makeover is one of our favourites to date.

Accompanying French President Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron to the Royal Collection exhibition at Windsor Castle during their three-day state visit to the UK, the wife of Prince Edward looked absolutely magnificent.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie rewore her beautiful Beulah dress

The 60-year-old opted for the gorgeous 'Ahana' dress from Beulah, a blue polka dot maxi dress that features a fit-and-flare silhouette and belt so perfectly matched that it blends into the piece.

However, the star of the show was Duchess Sophie's gorgeous hair, which she had styled into what is known as a 'French Twist'.

© Alamy Stock Photo Duchess Sophie's hairstyle was very glamorous

The style is a classic type of updo, where hair is gathered and twisted up, then typically secured with a hair clip.

What is a French Twist?

Natalia Romaniuc of Windle London Salon spoke to HELLO!, spilling all the details on the Duchess of Edinburgh's updo, why it's so loved, and how easy it is to recreate at home.

© Getty Duchess Sophie has worn her hair in a French Twist before

She explains: "The French Twist is a timeless updo for any occasion. It's a classic hairstyle celebrated for its elegance and versatility. The French Twist is a stylish and adaptable hairstyle; with just a few simple steps, you can create a look that suits any occasion."

The stylist continued: "They can be sleek and glamorous, or messy and undone, and also fits beautifully on any hair length."

How to give yourself a French Twist

Natalia also shared instructions for stylish a French Twist in your own hair, saying: "Gather your hair. Sweep all your hair to one side and secure it with bobby pins; hold your hair in place with bobby pins at the back.

© Getty Duchess Sophie usually wears her hair up

"Twist your hair – twist the gathered hair up along the back of your head. Tuck loose ends away into the twist. Then secure with U-shaped hair pins which are designed to give extra hold."

She also advises using a smoothing serum or gel for a "sleek finish", or leaving a few strands out for an undone, messy style.