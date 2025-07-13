Royal spotted falling asleep at Wimbledon men's singles final

Lord Frederick Windsor attended Wimbledon for the Men's Singles final on Sunday with his wife, Sophie Winkleman.

The couple watched the tennis action unfurl in the coveted Royal Box, which boasts some of the best seats in the house.

According to the official Wimbledon website, the Royal Box is used for friends and guests of Wimbledon, which includes "British and overseas royal families, heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British Armed Forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of tennis and other walks of life".

Lord Frederick is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and is 54th in the line of succession to the British throne. His father, Prince Michael of Kent is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Images Prince and Princess Michael Of Kent With Their Children Lady Gabriella Windsor And Lord Frederick Windsor At Trooping The Colour

During their outing on Sunday, Sophie, who is best known for starring in Peep Show, and her husband Lord Frederick, were photographed soaking up some of the sporting action.

© Getty Images Lord Frederick Windsor attended day 14 of Wimbledon with his wife Sophie

While the pair were seen laughing and smiling on multiple occasions, Lord Frederick was also caught off guard as he appeared to nod off. Photos from the event showed the royal with his eyes shut, and with one arm propping up his head.

After his quick kip, he later sprung back into action, clapping and cheering from the sidelines as the tennis tournament rumbled on.

© Getty Images Lord Frederick appeared to nod off during the tournament

For the special occasion, Frederick, 46, looked smart in a navy suit, a crisp white shirt and a powder blue tie. Sophie, meanwhile, was elegance personified in a puff sleeve white dress peppered with teeny strawberries.

She wore her brunette locks in a bouffant updo, and highlighted her features with a slick of pink lipstick and a dusting of rosy blusher. Baroque pearl earrings and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses completed her look.

© Getty Images Frederick and Sophie also attended the tournament on day 12

Aside from the hotly-anticipated men's single's final, Lord Frederick Windsor also attended The Championships on day two, day nine and day 12.

In June, the couple made a rare appearance at Trooping the Colour. While the pair didn't appear in any official photographs, they did pose for a snapshot that was later shared to Beulah London's Instagram account - a fashion label beloved by the royals, including Princess Beatrice, the Princess of Wales and Queen Mary of Denmark.

© Getty Images Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman tied the knot in 2009

Dressed to impress, Sophie, 44, looked picture-perfect in the label's long-sleeved belted midi dress in a rich magenta hue, while Frederick looked dapper in a black tailcoat jacket, a grey suit, and a blue polka dot tie.