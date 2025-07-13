Princess Kate beams with pride as George and Charlotte charm at Wimbledon – best photos

Princess Kate arrived at Wimbledon on Sunday with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte to watch the Men’s Singles Final. The Wales family took their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Kate, 43, appeared relaxed and cheerful as she greeted staff and fellow guests. Her children quickly caught attention with their smart and summery outfits.

Royal family outing to Centre Court

1/ 6 © Alamy Stock Photo

William, 43, opted for a double-breasted blazer and white chinos. George, 11, wore a dark suit, while Charlotte, 10, looked summer-ready in a beige dress.

The family were seen shaking hands with stewards and smiling for onlookers as they made their way to the Royal Box. It marked their first official family appearance at Wimbledon in 2025.

Kate wore a striking royal blue A-line midi dress with capped sleeves. She teamed the look with mocha-coloured pumps, a floppy sunhat and gold jewellery.

Kate returns to present the winner’s trophy

2/ 6 © Getty

The Princess of Wales is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. As expected, she will present the trophy to the winner of Sunday’s final.

Kate also attended Saturday’s Ladies’ Final, where she presented the championship trophy to Iga Swiatek. The Polish player won the title after a swift victory over Amanda Anisimova.

The match lasted a record-breaking 57 minutes. Kate consoled Anisimova at the prize presentation and offered some quiet words of encouragement after having lost the final 6-0, 6-0.

Emotional exchange after the Ladies’ Final

3/ 6 © WireImage

Speaking about meeting Kate, Anisimova said: "It was such an honour to meet her. She definitely had a few things to say that were making me emotional again."

"She was really kind and she told me to keep my head high," the 23-year-old added.

Swiatek also spoke about the special moment: "It was surreal. I’m a big fan of the royal family so it was amazing... I really appreciated that."

A busy week for the Princess

4/ 6 © AFP via Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Kate also attended day 13 of the Championships in a cream Self-Portrait dress. She met eight-year-old Lydia Lowe, who performed the coin toss for the women’s wheelchair final.

Lydia told the Princess: "Don’t be nervous. Take deep breaths." Kate smiled and thanked her, replying: "Take deep breaths, okay, I’ll remember that. Thank you."

Lydia was representing the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust and was praised for her confidence and strength after recovering from a brain injury earlier this year.

Other royals in the Royal Box

5/ 6 © Getty

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were also seen in the Royal Box earlier in the week. Duchess Sophie and the Duchess of Gloucester were in attendance as well.

The Princess of Wales has long been a staple at the Wimbledon finals. Last year, she presented the winner's trophy to Carlos Alcaraz following his win over Novak Djokovic.

In 2023, she attended with Princess Charlotte, who joined her mother for her first official visit to Centre Court. Charlotte sat alongside Kate and smiled as she watched the final with her older brother.

More to come from the Wales family?

6/ 6 © Alamy

The Wales children have appeared at more public engagements this year, including Trooping the Colour and the Easter service at Windsor. Sunday's appearance at Wimbledon continues that trend.

With Kate gradually returning to public duties following her cancer diagnosis, her family appearances have drawn particular attention. Supporters welcomed her presence and praised her for staying engaged during her recovery.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. A lot of tennis balls Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 2. Strawberries and cream Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 3. Rufus the Hawk Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 4. Prize money The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final. 5. Longest match in history In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.

While the temperatures on Centre Court reached highs of 29°C, the royal family looked comfortable and composed. George and Charlotte appeared to enjoy the match, chatting quietly with their parents throughout.

Kate will formally present the Gentlemen’s Singles trophy at the end of today's final. All eyes will be on Centre Court once again as the tournament comes to a close.