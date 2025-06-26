Lady Frederik Windsor stuns in Barbie pink frock at A-list summer party

Sophie Winkleman has stunned in Barbie pink for this year's Serpentine Gallery Summer Party.

Alongside her husband, Lord Frederick Windsor, the former Peep Show actress was the fashionable embodiment of summer, posing in a dreamy floor-length frock that shimmered subtly in the summer evening light.

The gown featured a high neck, cinched waistline, and flowing sleeves. She accessorised her look with floral gold earrings, an aquamarine necklace, and a charming black, quilted purse that added a touch of vintage glamour.

© Getty Images Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman attended The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party together

It's no secret the actress is a fan of the colour pink—she has donned several eye-catching hues of the shade at a number of high-profile events, including Royal Ascot, and at St. Paul's Cathedral.

Sophie also recently appeared at Trooping the Colour wearing a similar Barbie-inspired hued gown by the label Beulah London. She paired her £795 frock with a white metallic 'Midi Mayfair' bag from Aspinal of London, and a whimsical floral hat in shades of pastel pink and mauve that perfectly matched the romantic summer aesthetic.

© Instagram Sophie wore a similar hue at this year's Trooping the Colour

The Serpentine Summer Party has long been hailed as a highlight of the British cultural calendar. The event, which is held in Kensington, brings together all the best figures from art, fashion, film, music, and beyond, creating an atmosphere of refined celebration.

Hosted by Cate Blanchett, who wore a beguiling Dilara Fındıkoğlu Fall 2025 conch dress, other attendees of the affair included Mayor Sadiq Khan, Georgia May Jagger, Lily Allen, and Lady Kitty Spencer.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Cate Blanchett hosted the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party wearing this beguiling seashell gown

The couple's appearance comes just days after they appeared alongside the royal family at Royal Ascot. The couple is related to the royals due to Lord Frederick's lineage, with the 46-year-old being the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Frederick's father is the cousin of the late Queen. Frederick and Sophie first met back in 2009 when he recognised her from her role as Big Suze in the hit Channel 4 comedy, Peep Show.

After a whirlwind romance, the pair tied the knot in 2009 at Hampton Court Palace with around 400 guests in attendance, including Princess Eugenie and the Duke and Duchess of Kent.