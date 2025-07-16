Princess Leonor pictured embracing sister Infanta Sofia during emotional reunion

Princess Leonor had an emotional reunion with her family as she completed her naval training.

The heir to the Spanish throne, 19, was dressed in her white uniform for the presentation of Royal Dispatches, signifying officers' entry into active service in Marin.

Proud father King Felipe awarded Princess Leonor with the Grand Cross of Naval Merit, as Queen Letizia and the couple's youngest daughter, Infanta Sofia, applauded.

The monarch, who also sported military uniform, embraced his eldest daughter after awarding her with her honour.

© LAVANDEIRA/EPA/Shutterstock Princess Leonor received the Navy Merit Grand Cross from her father, King Felipe

Princess Leonor then stepped forward onto the royal dais to be reunited with her mother and sister.

Queen Letizia, who looked elegant in a navy ruffled dress, appeared emotional as she enveloped Leonor in a hug.

Infanta Sofia, 18, beamed as she embraced her big sister. Leonor was unable to attend Sofia's graduation from UWC Atlantic College in Wales in May, but sent her sister a congratulatory video message from overseas.

© Chema Clares/GTRES/Shutterstock Infanta Sofia greeted her sister Leonor with a hug

Back in January, Leonor embarked on a five-month voyage onboard the naval training ship, Juan Sebastián de Elcano, visiting many Latin American countries as well as New York.

The princess then returned to Spain to spend a month on the frigate, Blas de Lezo. On Monday, she was also presented with the Gold Medal of Galicia in Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

© Chema Clares/GTRES/Shutterstock The Spanish royals have been reunited

Leonor has not received any dispatch, instead she has been promoted to 2nd-class midshipman, equivalent to 4th-class second lieutenant at the General Military Academy or the General Air Force Academy.

In the coming weeks, Leonor will start her third and final year of her military training at San Javier Air Force Academy in Murcia.

Infanta Sofia's unexpected appearance

Meanwhile, Infanta Sofia made her first public appearance since her graduation on Tuesday.

© Getty Sofia borrowed a green Zara dress from her mother's wardrobe

The teenager's attendance wasn't announced beforehand but she joined her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, as they received the Board of Trustees of the Spanish Committee of the United World Colleges Foundation at Zarzuela Palace.

© Getty The Spanish royals posed for a group photo

As a graduate of UWC Atlantic College, Sofia was reunited with some of her classmates during the engagement.

The young royal looked chic in a green Zara dress borrowed from her mother Letizia's wardrobe.

LISTEN: Is this a new bromance between Macron and Charles?

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB