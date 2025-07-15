Queen Mary and King Frederik make major change to holiday plans

King Frederik and Queen Mary have extended their break from royal duties.
The Danish royal couple have been abroad since 6 July, with Frederik making appearances at Wimbledon last week.
The monarch's mother, Queen Margrethe, 85, acted as regent for part of her son's absence from the country from 9 to 15 July.
According to BILLED-BLADET, Frederik and Mary's return to Denmark was scheduled for 13 July, but the royal couple chose to extend their stay abroad by a few days.
The Danish newspaper adds that the pair have extended their vacation again.
Frederik and Mary's eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, 19, is acting as regent until 20 July.
Christian has been able to act as his father's deputy since November 2023, when he made a solemn declaration to abide by the Constitution at a Council of State meeting.
The teenager, who is the heir to the Danish throne, is set to begin his Lieutenant's training course in August.
Where are the Danish royals vacationing?
It's not known where King Frederik and Queen Mary have travelled to for their private family holiday.
Australian-born Mary often returns to her hometown of Hobart, Tasmania during time away from her public duties.
While Crown Prince Christian has returned home from the family holiday, it's also not known if his younger siblings, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, have remained with their parents.
Isabella will begin 3rd grade at Øregård Gymnasium next month, while Vincent attends Tranegårdskolen and Josephine is a student at Kildegård Privatskole.
Royal relocation
King Frederik and Queen Mary are expected to relocate to the Danish royal family's summer residence, Gråsten Palace, on 28 July.
The current palace dates back to the 18th century and it has been the summer residence of the Danish royal family since 1935 when it was given to then Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Ingrid, who later became king and queen.
Frederik X became King of Denmark in January 2024 following Queen Margrethe's abdication after a historic 52-year reign.