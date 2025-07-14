Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla cuddles adorable rescue dog Moley at ultra-private home
queen camilla smiling blue dress© Getty Images

Her Majesty adopted Moley from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home earlier this year

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
9 minutes ago
Queen Camilla has been pictured in a charming new portrait with her rescue dog, Moley.

The photo, released on Monday, showed Her Majesty sweetly posing with Moley within the grounds of Camilla's ultra-private Wiltshire home, Ray Mill House. 

For the special photoshoot, Camilla wore a colourful animal print dress emblazoned with green leaves and tropical birds. 

Camilla, 77, adopted Moley in February this year from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. The latest addition to the royal household is believed to be part Jack Russell and was born on Boxing Day.

queen camilla holding pet dog moley © Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Camilla posed in the grounds of her Wiltshire home

King Charles's wife first spoke of Moley during a solo visit to Canterbury. As she crouched down to stroke a guide dog, she explained how she'd just rescued a new eight-week-old puppy called Moley, who looks "just like a mole."

Aside from Moley, the Queen also owns a Jack Russell Terrier called Bluebell who also came from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Camilla with Beth and Bluebell and Paul O'Grady© Getty Images
Camilla with pet dogs Beth and Bluebell

She was also the proud owner of a dog called Beth who sadly passed away last November. It is understood that Beth had an untreatable tumour and subsequently had to be put down.

In May, Camilla posed for the sweetest picture with Moley inside what appeared to be Camilla's private Wiltshire bolthole, Ray Mill House.

queen camilla stroking dog at battersea dogs and cats home© Getty Images
Camilla is Patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

The joyful image showed the royal grinning from ear to ear as she cuddled her canine companion whilst sitting on some garden steps.

Exuding elegance, Camilla wore a pink dress peppered with miniature pansies and green sprigs. She slipped on a periwinkle-hued cardigan, and accessorised with a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

Camilla's visit to Battersea Cats & Dogs Home

In her role as patron of Battersea Cats & Dogs Home, Camilla paid a visit to the London centre on Monday to unveil the RHS and BBC Radio 2 'Dog Garden', designed by Monty Don.

queen camilla shaking hands with Monty Don © Getty Images
Her Majesty met with horticulturist, Monty Don

During her visit, she spoke to charity ambassadors Amanda Holden and David Gandy, and also toured the garden alongside Dawn Richards, Lead Horticulturist at the RHS, and Peter Laurie, Battersea Chief Executive.

queen camilla unveiling plaque © Getty Images
Camilla unveiled a plaque during her visit to the London centre

Towards the end of her visit, Camilla also unveiled a special blue plaque.

