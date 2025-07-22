Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne shares very honest thoughts on gender equality
Subscribe
Princess Anne shares very honest thoughts on gender equality
Princess Anne wearing green hat at garden party© Getty Images

Princess Anne shares very honest thoughts on gender equality

The Princess Royal hosted an investiture at Windsor Castle

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess Royal shared her very honest thoughts on gender equality in sport as she conducted an investiture at Windsor Castle.

Anne, who turns 75 next month, awarded Dr Anita White, founder of the Women in Sport charity, the International Working Group on Women and Sport, and the Anita White Foundation, with her CBE on Tuesday.

Describing her discussion with the Princess, Dr White told the PA news agency: "We spoke about how sport had changed, how it used to be a lot of old grey men running sport and how gradually it is changing."

Anne, who had a successful equestrian career in her younger years, asked what sports the former captain of the England field hockey team had played.

Dr Anita White after being made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire)© Getty Images
Dr Anita White after being made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire)

Dr White said: "I was captain of the England team and we won the World Cup in 1975 and we didn’t get much recognition at the time – that made me aware of the kind of gender divide that there was, and I've been campaigning for women in sports ever since."

The "huge change" she has witnessed in her career has been "at the top level".

She referenced the attention garnered by the Lionesses squad, as well as the number of female sports presenters and women in leadership roles.

Anne's equestrian career

Princess Anne, who is patron of the Scottish Rugby Union and is a member of the International Olympic Committee, became the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics, participating in the 1976 Games in Montreal.

In her equestrian career, the Princess Royal won one gold medal in 1971 and two silver medals in 1975 at the European Eventing Championships.

Princess Anne competing at the 1976 Olympics© Getty
Princess Anne competing at the 1976 Olympics

Her daughter, Zara Tindall, has followed in her footsteps and won a silver medal with Team GB's team eventing squad at the London 2012 Olympics.

Zara Phillips is presented a silver medal by her mother, Princess Anne, Princess Royal after the Eventing Team Jumping Final Equestrian event on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games© Getty
Anne presented Zara with her silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics

Anne also appeared emotional as she witnessed Zara win the Eventing World Championship in Aachen in 2006.

'Annoyed' with Prince William

The Princess Royal's appearance at Windsor Castle comes just days after The Sunday Times said that Anne is reportedly "annoyed" that her nephew Prince William has not taken on more investiture ceremonies at Windsor Castle, despite living nearby at Adelaide Cottage.

In comparison, Anne predominantly resides at Gatcombe Park in the Gloucestershire countryside. 

royals inside st paul's cathedral © Getty Images
Anne has a close relationship with nephew William

The princess carries out hundreds of engagements a year and regularly tops the hardest working royal list. 

However despite the alleged irritation, Anne is said to be fond of William and remains supportive of his future as King. Friends suggest she admires his commitment to modernising the monarchy.

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Anne describes ‘tense’ moment with Zara Tindall

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More