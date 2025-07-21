Princess Anne's horse injury 'much worse' than the public knew

As Princess Anne's milestone 75th birthday approaches, it appears that despite having a serious accident last year, the hardest-working royal is showing no signs of slowing down.

According to The Times, a source who knows Anne well says: "Her accident was so much worse than anyone let on, and it took quite a while for her to feel herself again."

The Princess was at her Gatcombe Park estate when she suffered a concussion. At the time, her medical team reported that her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

© Getty Princess Anne's concussion last year was 'much worse' than the public knew, according to a close friend

Then, earlier this year, Anne said she did not "remember a single thing" about the incident. In an interview with the Press Association during an official visit to South Africa in January, Anne revealed the accident had encouraged her to reflect:

"It just reminds you, shows you — you never quite know, something [happens] and you might not recover."

© Getty The Princess royal revealed earlier this year that she has no recollection of the accident

"You're jolly lucky … if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis, and last summer I was very close to not being. Take each day as it comes, they say. You are sharply reminded that every day is a bonus really."

Last month, she was promptly back on the saddle for the Trooping the Colour, which marked the first time she had ridden in public since the incident. Just three weeks after her accident, Anne was back fulfilling her jam-packed agenda of public engagements while sporting a fresh black eye.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Princess rode horseback in public for the first time since her accident last summer

Despite this, she still managed to top the list as the hardest-working royal last year, clocking up 474 engagements. The King was in second place with 372.

It also appears that the Princess shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to filling her royal diary with a close friend, revealing that she plans to follow in her father's footsteps.

© Getty Images It was also revealed that Anne plans to follow in her late father's footsteps and begin winding down royal engagements when she reaches 80

"She has said her plan is to push on [with work] until she is 80, then start winding down a bit, and then copy the [late] Duke of Edinburgh and wind down completely at 90."